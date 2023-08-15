Yankees takeaways from Monday's 11-3 loss to Braves, including a rough homecoming for Clarke Schmidt

New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park / Brett Davis - USA TODAY

The Yankees dropped their third straight game as they were defeated by the Atlanta Braves 11-3 in the series opener of a three-game set on Monday night at Truist Park.

Here are some takeaways...

- The Yankees offense came to play early in this one, scoring in both the first and second innings. New York struck first against left-hander Max Fried on a Harrison Bader RBI ground out and added another in the second on a Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI single.

- Unfortunately, though, Georgia-native Clarke Schmidt struggled to contain the high-powered Braves lineup in his first start back home. Austin Riley crushed his 29th home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the first, initially evening things up at one.

Working with a lead again in the second, the righty fell into more trouble and allowed a pair of run scoring hits to Nicky Lopez and Michael Harris II, putting Atlanta ahead 4-2. The Braves added four more runs against Schmidt in the third, ultimately bringing his night to an early end.

Ian Hamilton entered in relief and allowed a single and walk to load the bases, but a Riley double play brought the long inning to an end. After pitching well his last few starts, Schmidt finished with a final line of eight runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three across just 2.1 innings of work.

- Pitching with a big lead, Fried was able to settle in for the Braves, putting up five straight scoreless innings. The Bombers' biggest threat came in the fourth when Anthony Volpe lined a two-out double, but Kyle Higashioka grounded out to strand him there.

- Atlanta loaded the bases again in the sixth against Albert Abreu, but two strikeouts and a fielders choice helped him get out of the inning with just one run against. The righty threw a scoreless seventh but allowed an Eddie Rosario two-run homer in the eighth to make it an 11-2 ballgame.

- The Yanks added a run in the ninth on a two out Volpe RBI triple, but the deficit proved to be too much, as they dropped their third straight contest.



- IKF put together a three hit night and drove in a run out of the leadoff spot. Volpe, Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera all had two hits of their own.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Yankees look to snap their three-game losing skid as they face off with the Braves on Tuesday night at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Struggling right-hander Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06 ERA) will make the start for the Yanks against Atlanta rookie Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64 ERA).