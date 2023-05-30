Yankees takeaways from Monday's 10-4 win over Mariners, including Aaron Judge's two home-run night

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees scored 10 runs for the second straight game, beating the Seattle Mariners, 10-4, on Monday night to cap off Memorial Day weekend.

Here are the takeaways...

- After a quiet opening inning, the Yanks struck first in the second thanks to Jake Bauers’ run-scoring double that brought home Harrison Bader who singled to start the frame.

- The Mariners quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the inning off Domingo German, but New York went right back to work against Bryce Miller in the third inning. Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff single in front of Aaron Judge before the reigning AL MVP hit a towering two-run home run that gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

- Bauers extended the lead the following inning with a solo shot – his third of the season, and New York’s second home run off Miller. In five prior starts this season, the rookie hadn’t allowed a home run in 31.1 innings and had pitched particularly well at home, giving up no runs on four hits over two starts (12 innings) at T-Mobile Park.

- But the Yankees weren’t done with Miller just yet. In the fifth inning, New York sent nine men up to the plate and pushed across four runs, all charged to the 24-year-old who was pulled after 4.2 innings. Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had the big blows in the inning, each hitting two-run doubles. Judge also had a double in the inning and barely missed his second home run of the night, hitting a ball high off the left-field wall.

- On the mound, German, staked to an early lead, wouldn’t waste the opportunity. He allowed a home run to Julio Rodriguez in the fourth and a two-run single by Rodriguez in the fifth, but otherwise pitched well enough to record the win.

German finished by going 6.1 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits, three walks while striking out four and throwing an efficient 83 pitches (55 strikes).

- Judge didn’t miss his second home run of the night in the sixth inning, hitting another mammoth shot to left field and continuing his success in Seattle. Entering play on Monday, Judge had seven home runs and a 1.117 OPS in 16 games at T-Mobile Park.

Over his last 15 games, Judge has hit 11 home runs while batting .393. His 17 home runs this season leads the American League.

- Not only did Judge hit two home runs at the plate, he also robbed a home run in the field, leaping at the wall and robbing Teoscar Hernandez of a home run in the eighth inning.

- The Yanks had a season-high 18 hits and all but one starter had at least one base knock.

- Bader left the game in the third inning with what the team has called right hamstring tightness after beating out an infield single. He will have an MRI on Tuesday.

What's next

The Yankees and Mariners continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m.

LHP Nestor Cortes and RHP Logan Gilbert are the probable starting pitchers.