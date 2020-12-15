Takeaways from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, including an update on Gary Sanchez

Gary Sanchez hitting a home run against Orioles

It had been a while since Yankee fans were able to hear from manager Aaron Boone, and there was plenty to touch on when he spoke with the media on Tuesday.

The Yankees manager discussed Gary Sanchez’s progress as he continues play in the Dominican Winter League, gave some insight on the 2021 starting rotation, and provided an update on a few players dealing with injuries, including Gio Urshela.

ON GARY SANCHEZ'S DOMINICAN WINTER LEAGUE WORK: He’s just DHing down there. You know it was really Gary driving that wanting to, obviously having a difficult season and struggling and being a shortened season, he just wanted more at-bats. To his credit, he kind of got after it and got himself ready to go down there and got himself regular at-bats. I was actually just in here watching a video of him. I know he got a big hit in what looked like a pretty big emotional game. It was pretty fun to see some reactions out of [Yasiel] Puig and Gary. It was a big game down there. I think just him wanting to kind of get in a little bit of a groove, get some regular at-bats and kind of work on some of the things that he and [hitting coach] Marcus [Thames] and [assistant hitting coach] PJ [Pilittere] worked on here in this last month getting ready for winter ball so he can try and take some of those improvements and adjustments in a Winter Ball setting with some regular at-bats.

ON WHETHER THE ROTATION’S CURRENT MAKEUP WILL BE ENOUGH IN 2021: It may have to be enough and I’m certainly excited about the people we have behind Gerrit Cole. From a depth standpoint, from a number of young guys getting an opportunity to pitch this year, and showing a lot of promise. Look, we still have a couple of months for the offseason to unfold and I know [general manager Brian Cashman] is working hard to try and add pitching where he can. But you never know how in the end how that’s going to flush out. So you’ve got to be prepared to go in with what you have and we’re obviously really excited about some of the things we were able to see from the development of the Deivi Garcias and the Clarke Schmidts and Nick Nelson and Michael Kings of the world to obviously getting [Luis Severino] back at some point to Domingo German pitching himself back into the conversation. So feel like we got good depth and hopefully we’re able to add to that bunch and maybe even see some more young guys emerge and put their names in there.

ON DOMINGO GERMAN BEING PART OF THE ROTATION IN 2021: I hope so. He’s playing Winter Ball right now. He’s in good shape and did what he needed to do to get himself ready to pitch in Winter Ball. There’s a lot of value in that with him not being able to pitch at all this year. My hope is that he can come in and impact us like he has in ’18 and ’19. I’m hopeful and optimistic of that, but we’re still months away from that to coming to fruition.

ON GIO URSHELA'S SURGERY: Gio’s going to be fine. He should be ready to go for spring training. Everything with the surgery went according to plan, exactly what they expected when they went in there to remove that bone chip. So I don’t think that’s going to be a big deal. He’s rehabbing now in the New York area. What happened was at the end of the season, he felt really good and the player didn’t want to have surgery, which you certainly understand and respect that. If you’re having a non-issue, you’re not eager to have surgery for surgery’s sake. I think we wanted him to go ahead and have it because we felt it was fairly minor.

ON MASAHIRO TANAKA AND BRETT GARDNER RETURNING: Generally speaking, I always want all our guys back. You know that’s not always the reality. You know even in the best of situations there’s going to be turnover every now and then. I hope that’s not the case with those guys. We’ll see where this winter ends up shaking out. We have a long way to go. In the case of Masa, he’s been a great Yankee and a great teammate and someone who is beloved here. And I think you can say the same thing about Gardy. Both those guys not only have been great Yankees and have had outstanding careers, but are still in both cases we think impactful players.



ON GLEYBER TORRES’S CONDITIONING: Gleyber came in from Summer Camp, and I think quarantine was a challenge for so many people, so I don’t think he was as up to speed as he would have been coming into Spring Training. As far as him being prepared and ready to go, I’m not concerned with that because I know what he does in the offseason, which has been consistent over the last few years. He’s in excellent shape right now. He’s been working hard with his trainer and is getting ready to start hitting and doing all his baseball things like he did last offseason and came into spring ready to go. I think he was a little behind, though, when we when into quarantine coming into Summer Camp and had to play a little bit of catch up there. But as far as that being something that I expect to continue, I don’t.

ON GIANCARLO STANTON’S CHANGE IN ROUTINE TO STAY HEALTHY: If you go back to even 2019, the frustrating thing from my standpoint was the place that Giancarlo was in mentally. I thought had he been able to stay healthy, he was going to have a monster year. And I thought the same thing in 2020, and he got to play a little bit more and he did show that. I think he has certainly had a really good connection and had some really productive adjustments that he’s made with our new strength and conditioning staff. I think they’ve really clicked and we’re going to start to see the fruits of that. I feel like we started to see it this year a little bit. But the next year, the following year, the year after that, I think you’re going to start to see the results of that relationship and that program. I know this year also he made some adjustments in his routine. Sometimes less is more, especially when you’re in the game and when you’re DHing, you’re working underneath and hitting off machines. Sometimes it was more of a tracking thing as opposed to physically doing some things. So he’s made adjustments along the way and will continue to make them going forward.