Yankees Takeaways: Gleyber Torres knocks in four in win over White Sox
Gleyber Torres picked up three hits while Gerrit Cole tossed seven scoreless innings as the Yankees beat the White Sox on Saturday, 7-0.
Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s game
- Cole ran into his first bit of trouble in the top of the third, after he walked two batters in one inning for the first time all season. But with two on and two out, he struck Adam Eaton out looking to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.
- That was the hardest Cole had to work all game. He cruised through the remaining four innings, striking out seven but walking a season-high three batters – all of which came in the first three innings – over a scoreless seven frames. The right-hander punctuated his outing with 102 mph fastball on the outside corner to strike out Andrew Vaughn to end the seventh.
- White Sox starter Dylan Cease matched Cole pitch for pitch through three, but faltered in the fourth when Torres delivered a two-run double to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Rougned Odor followed with an RBI double of his own, and the Yankees took a 3-0 lead into the fifth.
- Cease didn’t make it out of the fifth, and left with the bases loaded and Torres at the plate. The shortstop stayed hot with another two RBI, this time on a single to left, giving the Yankees a 5-0 lead. Torres finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
- Mike Ford got into the act with a solo home run in the sixth to give the Yankee a 6-0 lead, his third of the season. Miguel Andujar’s RBI double in the seventh made it a 7-0 game.
- After Justin Wilson pitched a scoreless eighth, Luis Cessa came on to shut the door in the ninth inning by retiring the side in order.
What’s next
The Yankees and White Sox tangle again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. with Jameson Taillon set to take on Dallas Keuchel.