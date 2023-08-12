Yankees takeaways from Friday's 9-4 win over Marlins, including Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe homers

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (right) celebrates with right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees offense erupted for nine runs behind home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe in a 9-4 win over the Marlins.

Takeaways

-Volpe opened the scoring for the Yankees in the second inning with a three-run blast into left-center field. The rookie shortstop had entered the game on a 2-for-17 skid, but the home run was his 15th of the season, making him just the second Yankees rookie to ever have 15-plus home runs and 20-plus stolen bases, joining Alfonso Soriano.

-Judge, whose hit just two home runs since his return from the IL, blasted a mammoth 464-foot solo shot to straightaway center field – his longest home run of the season. While Judge got the best of the Marlins in his second at-bat, pitchers continue to cautiously approach him as he worked another two walks Friday, giving him 16 total walks in his 13 games back.

-Ian Hamilton was used as the opener for the second consecutive game but this time he returned to pitch the second inning, which did not yield the best results. The right-hander allowed two runs, but fortunately was spotted a three-run lead by Volpe.

Hamilton turned the game over to Randy Vasquez in the third inning, who gave the Yankees 3.2 innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. Vasquez’s role over the next few weeks will be interesting to watch as the Yankees’ starting rotation is depleted with injuries and struggles.

-The Yankees struggled to hit with runners in scoring position all week, but came through with clutch hits throughout Friday’s win going 5-for-10 with RISP. Oswaldo Cabrera ripped a RBI single in the fourth with runners on first and third, which was followed by Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI single with runners on first and second. Gleyber Torres also drove in Cabrera later in the inning with an RBI single, too

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Marlins on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m..

The Yankees have yet to formally name a starter after placing Nestor Cortes on the IL but Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Marlins will have reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.28 ERA) on the bump.



