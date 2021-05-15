Yankees takeaways from Friday's 5-4 win over Orioles, including home run heroics from Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela

Aaron Judge elbow bumps Gary Sanchez (backwards) in grey uniform

The Yankees relied on the long ball on Friday night, blasting three home runs in their 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Gio Urshela came up with the biggest hit of the night for the Yankees, coming off the bench in the seventh and drilling a pinch-hit, three-run home run to right-center off reliever Travis Lakins, giving the Bombers a 5-4 lead. It was the Yankees' first pinch-hit home run of the season.

- Aaron Judge got the Yankees going in the bottom of the first inning, slamming a solo home run off of Dean Kremer, who hung a breaking ball on a 2-2 pitch. The blast was Judge’s ninth of the year and his fourth against Baltimore. Judge also upped his current hitting streak to five games.

- After tagging the ball to left in the first, Judge decided to go to right-center in the top of the fourth, belting his second home run of the game to put the Yankees up 2-1. Friday night was Judge’s 14th career multi-homer game, and his third already this season.

- Corey Kluber’s night did not get off to a great start. After Cedric Mullins singled to lead off the game, Kyle Higashioka threw him out at second trying to steal. That proved to be costly for Baltimore, as Austin Hays lined a home run to left to tie the game.

Kluber buckled down for the next few innings, but the Orioles tagged him for three more runs in the fifth, as Pedro Severino, Pat Valaika, and Trey Mancini drove in runs with RBI hits. Mancini drove in one with his double, but Valaika was gunned out at the plate to prevent further damage. The veteran went 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

- Kluber did hit an impressive career milestone in the bottom of the third, as he struck out Mullins for the 1,500th strikeout of his major league career.

- Clint Frazier made a poor baserunning play in the top of the fourth. With Frazier at first, Brett Gardner looped a ball to shallow left-center. Mullins dove for it but couldn’t make the play. Frazier, though, had retreated all the way back to first thinking it was caught, and he was then easily thrown out at second base, taking a runner off the bases for Bombers.

- DJ LeMahieu recorded another multi-hit game, slapping a pair of singles the opposite way in his first three at-bats. Since the start of the 2019 season, no player in baseball has more multi-hit games than LeMahieu, who now has 92.

- Miguel Andujar recorded his first hit of the season, rolling a single up the middle in the top of the seventh. Andujar had been 0-for-13 at the plate prior to Friday. He'd come around to score on Urshela's blast.

- After Kluber, the Yankees went with Chad Green, Wandy Peralta, and Jonathan Loaisiga out of the bullpen. Peralta allowed a leadoff DJ Stewart hit in the ninth, but Loaisiga game in to close the door.

The Yankees and Orioles meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Domingo German takes the ball for the Yankees against fellow righty Jorge Lopez.