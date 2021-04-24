Yankees takeaways from Friday's 5-3 win over Indians, including four home runs

Yankees Rougned Odor celebrates HR

The Yankees hit four home runs, including two from Giancarlo Stanton, on the way to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Here are some key takeaways...

- After getting leadoff hitter Jordan Luplow to fly out, Jordan Montgomery walked two straight batters. He then allowed an RBI double to Franmil Reyes on a line drive over the head of Clint Frazier in left field. The Indians took a 2-0 lead as Eddie Rosario grounded out into the shift, scoring Jose Ramirez from third. Amed Rosario drove in another run on a single to left field, making it 3-0 with two outs in the first.

- With one out in the second inning, Aaron Hicks launched his second home run of the season on a high drive to the left field bleachers, cutting the Indians' lead to 3-1. Rougned Odor then tied the game up at 3-3 with a no-doubt homer to right, driving in Gary Sanchez.

- Giancarlo Stanton turned on a fastball in the top of third and gave the Yanks their first lead of the night with a solo home run to deep left field, making it 4-3. With a runner on first and just one out, the Indians pulled Logan Allen from the game, and brought in reliver Phil Maton. Luplow made a sliding catch in right on a hard hit ball by Gio Urshela, and was able to get the easy double play at first on Aaron Judge to end the inning.

- Stanton showed off his power again, crushing a ball to right-center field on an 0-2 pitch to make it 5-3 Yankees in the fifth inning. It's his 33rd career multi-home game, and he became the first player in the Statcast Era with multiple home runs of 115+ mph in the same game, as his first was 118 mph and the second was 115.7 mph off the bat.

- Montgomery allowed a double to Luplow before striking out Cesar Hernandez for the second out of the fifth. Ramirez then singled on a ball mishandled by the Yankees infield, moving Luplow to third base. Lucas Luetge came in to relieve Montgomery, and got Reyes to strike out looking on a curveball to end the frame.

Montgomery threw 37 pitches in a rough first inning, but regrouped and ended the night after allowing four hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts over 89 pitches in 4.2 IP.

- Luetge, Darren O'Day, and Chad Green all threw one inning of relief and did not allow a run. Green gave up the only hit among the three, a single to Ramirez in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman came in for the save, and had an easy 1-2-3 inning to close out the game.

The Yankees will go up against the Cleveland Indians again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. at Progressive Field. Ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yanks, and face off with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.