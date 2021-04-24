Yankees takeaways from Friday's 5-3 win over Indians, including four home runs

Colin Martin
·3 min read
Yankees Rougned Odor celebrates HR
The Yankees hit four home runs, including two from Giancarlo Stanton, on the way to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Here are some key takeaways...

- After getting leadoff hitter Jordan Luplow to fly out, Jordan Montgomery walked two straight batters. He then allowed an RBI double to Franmil Reyes on a line drive over the head of Clint Frazier in left field. The Indians took a 2-0 lead as Eddie Rosario grounded out into the shift, scoring Jose Ramirez from third. Amed Rosario drove in another run on a single to left field, making it 3-0 with two outs in the first.

- With one out in the second inning, Aaron Hicks launched his second home run of the season on a high drive to the left field bleachers, cutting the Indians' lead to 3-1. Rougned Odor then tied the game up at 3-3 with a no-doubt homer to right, driving in Gary Sanchez.

- Giancarlo Stanton turned on a fastball in the top of third and gave the Yanks their first lead of the night with a solo home run to deep left field, making it 4-3. With a runner on first and just one out, the Indians pulled Logan Allen from the game, and brought in reliver Phil Maton. Luplow made a sliding catch in right on a hard hit ball by Gio Urshela, and was able to get the easy double play at first on Aaron Judge to end the inning.

- Stanton showed off his power again, crushing a ball to right-center field on an 0-2 pitch to make it 5-3 Yankees in the fifth inning. It's his 33rd career multi-home game, and he became the first player in the Statcast Era with multiple home runs of 115+ mph in the same game, as his first was 118 mph and the second was 115.7 mph off the bat.

- Montgomery allowed a double to Luplow before striking out Cesar Hernandez for the second out of the fifth. Ramirez then singled on a ball mishandled by the Yankees infield, moving Luplow to third base. Lucas Luetge came in to relieve Montgomery, and got Reyes to strike out looking on a curveball to end the frame.

Montgomery threw 37 pitches in a rough first inning, but regrouped and ended the night after allowing four hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts over 89 pitches in 4.2 IP.

- Luetge, Darren O'Day, and Chad Green all threw one inning of relief and did not allow a run. Green gave up the only hit among the three, a single to Ramirez in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman came in for the save, and had an easy 1-2-3 inning to close out the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees will go up against the Cleveland Indians again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. at Progressive Field. Ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yanks, and face off with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

