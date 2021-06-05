Yankees takeaways from Friday's 5-2 loss to Red Sox, including Michael King's immaculate fourth inning

Yankees Michael King vs Red Sox 6/4

The Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Friday night, snapping an 11-game home win-streak against their rivals.

Here's a few takeaways from the game...

- Michael King made his third start of the season, and got into some early trouble against the Red Sox. He allowed a one out single to Alex Verdugo, a two out single to Xander Bogaerts, and then a three-run homer to Rafael Devers that landed in the second deck above right field as Boston took a 3-0 lead.

It looked like the Yanks were going to strike back in the bottom of the first, thanks to back-to-back singles by DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton. But Aaron Judge would ground out into the 4-6-3 double play, and then Gio Urshela lined out to end the scoring chance.

- King bounced back and threw an immaculate inning in the fourth -- recording three strikeouts on nine pitches. He's the seventh Yankee in team history to do so, and first since Dellin Betances on Aug. 2, 2017 vs. the Detroit Tigers. It's also just the 94th immaculate inning in MLB history.

- King retired the next four Red Sox, before allowing a single to Bogaerts with one away in the top of the sixth inning. Lucas Luetge came in to replace King, ending his night with four earned runs on six hits including five strikeouts over 66 pitches. Luetge got Devers to fly out, but then let up a single to Hunter Renfroe. The Red Sox took a 5-0 lead as Marwin Gonzalez doubled down the left field line, scoring Bogaerts and Renfroe.

- Judge put the Yankees on the board with a solo homer off of Nathan Eovaldi to right field with two outs in the sixth, making it a 5-1 game. The two out rally continued as Urshela and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back singles. Rougned Odor hit a hard grounder that was mishandled by Gonzalez at first and his throw went past the pitcher covering, allowing Urshela to score on the two errors and make it a 5-2 game.

- Hirokazu Sawamura replaced Eovaldi in the seventh and struck out the Yankees in order. He walked Stanton to lead off the eighth inning, but would then strike out Judge and Urshela, before getting Torres to pop out and end the inning. Matt Barnes came in to pitch the ninth and struck out the side to end the game.

- The Yankees struck out 15 times as a team, as Odor (two strikeouts), Clint Frazier (two strikeouts), and Gary Sanchez (four strikeouts) all went 0-for-4 at the plate. Brett Gardner went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Red Sox on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA) gets the start, while Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64 ERA) will take the mound for Boston.