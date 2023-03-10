Yankees takeaways from Friday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, including Luis Severino's increased fastball velocity

Feb 27, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees exited Lakeland with a 4-3 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Both starters began their outings with a scoreless first inning while retiring the side in order. Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull recorded two strikeouts in the first frame as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery in 2022. For New York, Luis Severino took the ball for the Yankees and worked a one-two-three first inning on just seven pitches. The right-hander’s fastball touched 98 miles per hour in the early innings of Friday’s contest. Severino went four innings, surrendering two hits, no walks and two earned runs while striking out three.

2. Over the next three frames, the sides traded runs. Detroit’s Eric Haase homered off of Severino for the second time this spring. Kerry Carpenter added a solo shot in the third inning. For the Yankees, a Billy McKinney RBI single scored Carlos Narvaez to put the Yankees on the board. In the fourth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa pulled New York in front with a two-run home run to right-center field.

3. Oswaldo Cabrera got the start at shortstop for the Yankees on Friday and contributed with a double to right field in the fifth inning. After hitting six home runs in 44 games with the big league club in 2022, Cabrera looks to solidify a role with New York in 2023.

4. The Yankees’ bullpen stepped up to provide effective innings behind Severino. Jhony Brito, James Norwood and Matt Bowman combined to allow just one run on four hits with five strikeouts.

5. With the game tied in the ninth after an Andrew Knapp home run for Detroit, New York regained the lead on an RBI single from Anthony Seigler to score Matt Pita. The go-ahead run pushed New York to its second win over Detroit this spring and moved to 9-6 in Grapefruit League play.

The Yankees return to Tampa on Saturday for a matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.



