Yankees Takeaways from Friday's 4-3 loss to Marlins, including Kyle Higashioka's extra-inning blunders

The Yankees fell behind early and limited the damage to mount a comeback, but a late couple of miscues made the difference as the Miami Marlins pulled off a 4-3 triumph in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Seven things to know from Friday's game

1. LHP J.A. Happ kept a poor start from getting out of hand, bouncing back after the three-run first inning. Thanks to a scoreless subsequent four frames, Happ (2-2, 3.47 ERA) finished strong, yielding three hits (one homer) while striking out three, walking one and throwing 58 strikes on 98 pitches.

2. Happ worked ahead with the first innings two outs, but fell behind on a pair of walks, giving the Marlins a chance to cash in. Former Yankee Garrett Cooper, whom the Marlins acquired with LHP Caleb Smith in November 2017 for RHP Mike King and international bonus pool money, made his ex-team pay. Cooper punched a three-run homer down the right-field line and into the seats, building a 3-0 lead.

3. After a leadoff groundout to short by 2B DJ LeMahieu, a full-count strikeout looking at the knees to RF Aaron Judge drew a heated reaction from Aaron Boone and home plate umpire John Tumpane ejected the Yankees manager. Boone made the most of a chance to state his case to Tumpane, emerging from the dugout and going on a profanity-laced rant.

4. The Yankees bats did not immediately wake up, but a first attempt of a comeback came in the third inning. After a leadoff single by C Gary Sanchez, the Yankees converted with a pair of one-out doubles -- consecutively by Judge and Hicks -- to close the Marlins' lead at 3-2. Sanchez was a bright spot at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two singles -- just his third multi-hit game of the season -- and one strikeout. He started the eighth inning with a single, leading to PR Mike Tauchman's entry, but the Yankees stranded a chance to for a go-ahead run after LF Clint Frazier and LeMahieu struck out, Judge singled and Hicks grounded out.

5. In for Sanchez to begin the ninth inning and into extras, C Kyle Higashioka had a couple of blunders. With a runner on second starting the 10th, Jon Berti sacrifice bunted Monte Harrison to third. Starling Marte reached on a fielder's choice, but the Yankees did not come away with an out -- Higashioka, in a rundown, threw the ball off Marte's back and all runners were safe.

With runners at the corners, Jesus Aguilar lofted a sacrifice fly to deep right, but Judge had virtually no chance to make a play at the plate. Judge caught the ball around the warning track and the throw was far too late, and the Marlins took the 4-3 lead.

6. Higashioka came back up to the plate with none out and two runners on, with PR Tyler Wade starting at second for 3B Gio Urshela and SS Gleyber Torres walking. Simply needing to get a bunt down, Higashioka's attempt popped up in front of the plate and Aguilar charged from first for the catch, recording the out.

The Yankees put on a successful double steal, moving Wade and Torres to scoring position. Frazier walked, loading the bases for LeMahieu, but an inning and game-ending double play up the middle ensued, sealing a disappointing Yankees loss.

7. Led by former Yankees star Don Mattingly, the Marlins clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2003. The Marlins, of course, beat the Yankees in the World Series that year.

What's next

The Yankees (32-26) and Marlins (30-28) resume their three-game series when they return to Yankee Stadium for Saturday's 1:05 p.m. start. Against Marlins RHP Trevor Rogers (1-2, 6.84 ERA) Deivi Garcia (2-2, 4.88 ERA) looks to get the Yankees back on track with a win.