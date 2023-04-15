Yankees takeaways from Friday's 4-3 loss to Twins, including Carlos Correa nixing Nestor Cortes' gem

Apr 14, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees squandered Nestor Cortes' best outing of the young season when they blew a one-run lead in the eighth inning of their 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa.

Four things to know from Friday's game

1. Aaron Boone's decision to pull Cortes for Clay Holmes looms large. After Cortes (2.60 ERA) scattered two runs -- both solo home runs -- on five hits in seven innings while striking out seven and walking none across 93 pitches (63 strikes), Holmes entered and struggled.

Following Michael A. Taylor's leadoff single and Byron Buxton's walk, Correa's double down the right-field line put the Twins ahead 4-3. Holmes (5.40 ERA) worked out of the eighth inning by getting a pair of groundouts, including a 5-4-3 double play, but not before surrendering a game-long lead that Cortes dug deep to keep.

2. Correa was among the two solo shots that got to Cortes, getting the Twins on the board via a short-porch special down the right-field line with one out in the sixth inning and trailing 2-1. Kyle Garlick served the other -- a one-out rope to left that kept Minnesota within striking distance at 3-2 -- but Correa's three-RBI evening emerged as the headliner.

3. Before Holmes coughed up the edge, Giancarlo Stanton gave Cortes and the Yankees an insurance run with a response to Correa's sixth-inning homer. He sent a leadoff laser down the left-field line for his fourth of the early season and provided New York some breathing room at 3-1.

4. Initially, solo shots and Cortes' strong start appeared to be enough for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge started off New York's first inning with back-to-back homers -- Volpe's first of his career and Judge's fifth of the season. Luie Varland limited the Yankees to three runs on six hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one before the Twins' bullpen trio -- Emilio Pagan, Jorge Lopez and Jhoan Duran -- closed the door.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (8-6) look to get a win in their four-game series against the Twins (10-4) with Saturday's 1:05 p.m. start at Yankee Stadium. RHPs Domingo German (0-1, 5.87 ERA) and Tyler Mahle (1-1, 4.09 ERA) are the probable pitchers.