Yankees takeaways from Friday's 4-2 win over the Tigers, including another scoreless outing from Jameson Taillon

Taillon close up from right ride in Spring vs Tigers

The Yankees took down the Detroit Tigers 4-2 in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday.

Here are some takeaways from Friday's game.

1. Jay Bruce slashed an opposite field single against the shift in his first at-bat. His batting average is now .400 this spring with a 1.338 OPS, and he is certainly playing his way to the Opening Day roster. With his 1.338 OPS and a lefty swing made for Yankee Stadium, it’s certainly likely.

2. Jameson Taillon had some trouble finding the strike zone walking three batters, but he did strike out four and tossed 2.2 shutout innings in his third outing of the spring. Taillon has not allowed an earned run in 5.2 innings of work so far in Florida.

3. After a Tyler Wade sac fly, Brett Gardner continued his hot spring with an RBI single in the second. He is now slashing .444/.500/.889 this spring.

4. Nestor Cortes, Jr. struck out two of the three batters he faced, as he fights for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.

5. Addison Russ, Kyle Barraclough, Nick Goody, Tyler Lyons, and Cortes combined for 4.1 shutout innings in relief. Despite allowing an RBI double, a walk, and a hit by pitch, Brooks Kriske earned the save.



6. Rob Brantly blasted a two-run home run to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning.

What’s next?

Corey Kluber will get the start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday.