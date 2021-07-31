Yankees takeaways from Friday's 3-1 win over Marlins, including another great start from Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon close up road greys Miami

The Yankees opened up their series in Miami with a 3-1 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Jameson Taillon kept up his hot stretch. His lone jam came in the third inning when the Marlins had runners on first and second with two outs, but Jazz Chisholm flew out to end the threat. After walking Brian Anderson in the sixth with two outs, Aaron Boone went to Jonathan Loaisiga, who induced a ground ball to Jorge Alfaro, but a Rougned Odor error kept the inning alive. But Torres took an RBI single away from Bryan De La Cruz and ended the inning. With that, Taillon finished with 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing two walks and five hits while striking out five. His ERA in his last five starts is now a 1.16 (four earned runs/31.0 innings). In his last 12, it’s 3.14 (22 earned runs/63.0 innings).

2. The new-look Yankees threatened in the first inning with two outs – Gleyber Torres and Joey Gallo struck out, but Aaron Judge singled, and Anthony Rizzo walked. However, Giancarlo Stanton continued his struggles, and he went down swinging.

The Yankee bats were silent until Rizzo welcomed himself in New York with a long solo shot in the sixth inning to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead.

3, Loaisiga stayed in the game in the seventh inning, and allowed a two-out single to Magneuris Sierra, but struck out Miguel Rojas to end the inning and keep it a 1-0 game.



4. The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, including singles from Rizzo and pinch-hitter Gio Urshela, who didn't start because of a hamstring issue. Then, Rougned Odor drove in two with an RBI single up the middle to give New York a 3-0 lead.

5. Zack Britton came on for the eighth, and the tying run was at the plate before he could record an out. However, Anderson grounded into a double play, and only one run came across in the inning.

6. Up two, Aroldis Chapman came in for the save. He hit a batter to put the tying run at the plate, but he got Sierra to strike out to end the ballgame. Chapman has allowed just one run in his last nine appearances, totaling nine innings.

5. Gallo went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a walk in his Yankee debut, while Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk in his.

6. Stanton played the outfield for the first time since Oct. 12, 2019, and didn’t seem like he skipped a beat. He made four put-outs, including a nice running play to end the third inning, and fielded two other balls hit to him just fine.

7. Odor made his first MLB appearance at third base on Friday after Torres was ejected in the seventh for arguing a bad strike call. DJ LeMahieu (triceps) was inserted to second after originally being out of the lineup, and Tyler Wade moved from third to short.

The Yankees will continue their series in Miami with Domingo German toeing the rubber at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. The Marlins have not announced a starter.