Yankees Takeaways from Friday's 2-1 loss in ALDS Game 5, including a no-show from the offense

The Yankees' season ended with a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Friday's Game 5 of the ALDS. >> Box score

Seven things to know from Friday's game

1. Gerrit Cole struggled early on - he allowed two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Joey Wendle with two outs in the first inning. Cole fell behind 3-0 to the lefty, but fought all the way back to punch Wendle out looking - he made sure to give the chatty Rays’ dugout a stare down too. He then struck out all three Rays he faced in the second inning, and had seven strikeouts through three innings. He may have thrown 25 pitches in the first, but the Rays poked the bear.



2. Tyler Glasnow retired all but one batter in his first two innings of work, including Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, who grounded out and flied out on 3-0 counts in the second frame. Glasnow was taken out after striking out Kyle Higashioka, going 2.1 shutout innings and facing the order just one time through.



3. But Aaron Judge led off the third inning with a solo shot off Nick Anderson that snuck over the right field wall. Nonetheless, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead. It was his third hit of the postseason for Judge, all of which have been home runs.



4. Cole threw 28 more pitches in the fourth inning - an error by Gleyber Torres did him no favors - but he won a 10-pitch battle with Wendle and struck out Willy Adames on the seventh pitch of that at bat, ending any Tampa Bay threat.

Ultimately, Cole finished with a final line of 5.1 innings of one-run, one-hit ball (just Austin Meadows' solo home run in the fifth inning) while walking two and striking out nine. His line could've looked a tad worse had it not been for Brett Gardner robbing Randy Arozarena of a leadoff solo home run in the sixth.

5. Zack Britton came in after that robbery and allowed a hit and a walk to the first two batters he faced, but a Wendle strikeout and Adames line out ended the sixth inning threat.

He came back out in the seventh inning, and after striking out Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino reached on a rare error by Gio Urshela. Britton got Meadows to fly out to left, and Aaron Boone went with Aroldis Chapman to face Brandon Lowe. It worked - Lowe struck out to end the inning.

6. At least, it worked for the seventh inning. Mike Brosseau took Chapman deep with one out in the eighth inning to give the Rays a 2-1 lead. Brosseau was the player that Chapman threw up and in to earlier this season that led to benches clearing and tempers flaring.

7. Overall, the Yankees racked up just three hits in the ballgame, and did not record a hit in their lone at-bat with a runner in scoring position, as Diego Castillo sat the Yankees down in order in the ninth to send the Rays to their first ALCS since 2008.

