Yankees takeaways from Friday's 2-1 win over White Sox, including Gleyber Torres' walk-off and Jordan Montgomery's 11 strikeouts

Yankees Gleyber Torres HR 5/21

Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with a HR and walk-off single as the Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, 2-1.

Here are some key takeaways...

- White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón struck out five consecutive Yankees to begin the game, before Rougned Odor flied out to center field to end the second inning.

Miguel Andujar delivered the team's first hit of the night with a one out single to shallow right field in the third inning. Brett Gardner hit a hard shot to second base, but Nick Madrigal misplayed the line drive and then overthrew first base, allowing Gardner to move to second and Andujar to third. DJ LeMahieu hit a ground ball to first base but Jose Abreu threw out Andujar at home for the second out of the inning, and then Luke Voit struck out to end the scoring chance.

- Jordan Montgomery started the fourth inning with back-to-back strikeouts on Yoan Moncada and Abreu to give him six total strikeouts for the game. After a single by Yermin Mercedes, he got Leury Garcia to fly out to center and keep it a 0-0 game. Aaron Judge singled to leadoff the bottom of the fourth on a sharp grounder up the middle, but the Yankees couldn't capitalize as Rodón put down the following three batters.

-The pitchers duel continued in the fifth inning, with both Montgomery and Rodón tossing 1-2-3 innings. Montgomery had seven strikeouts through 5.0 IP, while Chicago's lefty had 11 strikeouts. Moncada nearly went deep off of Montgomery in the top of the sixth with two outs, as he doubled off the center field wall. However, he was left stranded in scoring position after Montgomery struck out Abreu for the third out.

- The Yanks' lefty got his career-high 10th strikeout in the seventh inning, putting down Mercedes swinging. After getting Garcia to ground out, Gardner and Andujar nearly collided in the outfield and the ball dropped to allow Andrew Vaughn to reach second on the error. Montgomery pitched around the error, striking out pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal for his 11th K of the night to end the scoring opportunity.

- In the bottom of the seventh inning, Gleyber Torres launched a ball over the short porch in right field off of reliever Michael Kopech for a solo homer, putting the Yanks up 1-0. It's his second home run of the season..

- Jonathan Loaisiga came in for Montgomery to start the eighth, and allowed a leadoff walk to Adam Eaton. A wild pitch allowed him to move to second, and he would then make it to third on a slow ground out by Tim Anderson. A bloop single to right field by Madrigal scored Eaton to tie the game up 1-1. Judge made a great play to throw Madrigal out at second on a short hop for the second out of the inning. Abreu would then ground out for the third out.

- Andujar got his second hit of the night with a line drive single, as Tyler Wade came in to pinch-run for him. Wade stole second and on the 10th pitch of his at-bat, Gardner singled to right field and moved the go-ahead run to third. LeMahieu hit a grounder to Anderson, who threw home to get Wade out at the plate for the first out. The Yankees failed to score, as Moncada turned a double play on Voit's line drive to end the inning.

- Aroldis Chapman came in to pitch the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Mercedes. The closer mishandled a bunt by Garcia, allowing him to reach first safely and moving the pinch-runner to second. Gio Urshela made the play of the night with a 5-4-3 triple play to end the inning and get Chapman out of the jam. It was the Yanks first triple play since April 17, 2014 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge and Urshela singled to start the bottom of the ninth, as Torres delivered a walk-off single to left field, allowing Judge to score the game-winning run.

What's Next

The Yanks will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

Gerrit Cole (5-2, 2.03 ERA) takes the mound and will go up against RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.41 ERA) for the White Sox.