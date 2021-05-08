Yankees takeaways in Friday's 11-4 loss to Nationals, including a late downward spiral

Gleyber Torres throws to first

The Yankees crashed and burned on Friday night, falling to the Washington Nationals, 11-4.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Tied at three, the Yankees began the eighth inning with two errors – one by Aaron Judge (his first since September 2018), and another by DJ LeMahieu. With runners on the corners and none out, Trea Turner gave the Nats a 4-3 lead. Josh Harrison then followed with a three-run blast, giving Washington a 7-3 lead. Kyle Schwarber added an RBI single, and Gleyber Torres added the Yanks’ third error of the inning, forcing the ninth Nationals run to cross. And just because, Juan Soto added a two-run home run in the ninth.

2. Jameson Taillon wishes he can skip the second inning on Friday night. After going three-up, three-down in the first, he allowed three runs on two hits – both home runs – and a walk in the next inning. But he settled down afterward and retired 15 in a row before allowing an infield single to former Yankee Starlin Castro that ended his night. In all, Taillon racked up a season-high 6.1 innings, striking out five and walking one. In his last two starts, he has allowed four earned runs in 11.1 innings (3.18 ERA) with 13 strikeouts (10.3 K/9) and a 0.88 WHIP. In his last four, he owns a 3.80 ERA (nine earned runs/21.1 innings).

3. LeMahieu was responsible for most of the Yankees’ offense. He led off the game with a short-porch solo home run that gave the Yankees the early 1-0. He also tied the game at three in the sixth with another leadoff, short-porch dinger. It was his sixth multi-homer game in his career.

4. Gary Sanchez rocked a solo shot to left in the second to cut the Nationals’ lead to 3-2. It was his first home run since April 3, and his first extra-base hit since April 7. The Yankees hit the ball hard in the second, averaging an expected batting average of .905 on all four-batted balls, but only came away with the one homer.

5. Giancarlo Stanton’s 12-game hitting streak snapped, as he went 0-for-4.

6. Miguel Andujar was tested right away, as Turner grounded out to him to begin the game. He went 0-for-4 on the night with a couple of flyouts.

7. Judge, along with his error, continued his hitting woes, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is now 1 for his last 20.

What’s next

Five Cy Young Awards will be on the rubber tomorrow – Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer will face off at 1:05 p.m. in the Bronx.