Yankees takeaways from Friday's 10-inning 4-2 loss to Rangers, including Clarke Schmidt's statement despite missing run support

Jun 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) reacts after being taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Clarke Schmidt made a statement against MLB's best offense, but a lack of run support burned the Yankees on their way to an eventual 4-2 loss against the Texas Rangers in 10 innings.

Four things to know from Friday's game

1. Schmidt, who posted a 2.56 ERA in six starts from May 19 through June 18, showed that against the AL West-leading Rangers -- MLB's top-ranked offense with a .272 batting average and 451 runs over 74 games entering Friday -- that his recent trend is no fluke.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He dug deep for 5.1 IP, throwing 62 strikes on 91 pitches and allowing one run -- which was unearned. Schmidt (2-6, 4.32 ERA) scattered six hits while striking out three and walking one before passing the baton to the bullpen.

2. The Yankees' offense, meanwhile, remains a problem. Schmidt's only run to work with came on Billy McKinney's 5-3 groundout with one out in the second inning, which scored Anthony Rizzo from third and put the Yankees up 1-0.

The only other source of offense surfaced in the eighth inning when Kyle Higashioka's pinch-hit sacrifice fly to center scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa from third, tying the game at 2-2. After the frame started with consecutive singles by Kiner-Falefa and McKinney, though, the Yankees ultimately missed a prime opportunity to take the lead and put the Rangers away entering the ninth inning.

3. What is wrong with Michael King? By serving up his game-sealing two-run home run to Adolis Garcia, who led off the 10th inning and scored Nathaniel Lowe as the automatic runner from second, he has allowed a run in each of the past three outings. In fact, dating back to June 8, King entered Friday with seven runs allowed over his past five appearances. On the season, he falls to 1-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 25 games, but is there a bigger issue concerning the recent stretch?

Advertisement

4. King's flop gets remembered, but the Yankees were lifeless at the plate in the ninth and 10th innings. The Yankees, who went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position throughout the game, took the loss on a 1-2-3 sequence that saw Kiner-Falefa line out to center before Josh Donaldson struck out and Kyle Higashioka popped up to the shortstop.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (41-35) and Rangers (47-28) continue their three-game set Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

New York RHP Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30) and Texas RHP Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA) are the probable pitchers for the 4:05 p.m. start.