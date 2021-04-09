Masters leaderboard:

Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

Yankees takeaways from Friday's 10-5 loss to Rays, including Corey Kluber's short outing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Martin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Kluber grey vs Rays
Corey Kluber grey vs Rays

The Yankees couldn't overcome a four-run fifth inning and lost to the Rays, 10-5, on Friday.

Here are a few takeaways from the game

- Corey Kluber started off smooth in the first inning, striking out leadoff man Yoshi Tsutsugo. Austin Meadows singled, but Kluber got Randy Arozarena to ground out into the 5-4-3 double play to end the side.

-Kluber got Brandon Lowe to strike out looking to begin the second, but then the Yanks' defense began to have issues in the field. Yandy Diaz reached first on a throwing error by DJ LeMahieu, and advanced to third on a hard hit ground ball to shallow right field by Joey Wendle. Willy Adames doubled off the top of the right-center field wall to score Diaz and move Wendle to third.

The Rays would make it 2-0 after Brett Phillips hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field. LeMahieu made a tumbling catch on the pitchers mound to end the inning, as both runs were unearned for Kluber with the Yanks making one error.

- With two outs in the third inning, Tyler Wade got things going with a single off Rich Hill on a ball mishandled by the Rays infield. LeMahieu then hit a ground-rule double on a line drive to center field, and would eventually score along with Wade on a sharp ground ball single to right by Giancarlo Stanton to tie the game up at 2-2.

Aaron Hicks gave the Yankees a lead with a two-run homer to left field on an inside fastball, making it 4-2. The team's first four-run inning of the season all came with two outs.

- Tampa wouldn't give up in the bottom half of the third, as the top of the order got three straight hits, with Kluber allowing Tsutsugo to score on a single by Arozarena making it a 4-3 game with no outs.

Kluber's day came to an end after walking Diaz to load the bases with just one out. He threw 62 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, allowing three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Nick Nelson came in for Kluber, and allowed a two-run double off the left field wall to Wendle, making it 5-4 Rays.

- In the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, the Rays blew the game open when Lowe blasted a bases-clearing double off Nelson to extend the lead to 8-4. Diaz then singled on a line drive to right field that scored Lowe and made it 9-4 Tampa.

- Hill continued to deal through the sixth inning, retiring 10-straight Yankees following Hicks' home run in the third inning. He finished the day with seven strikeouts and four earned runs on four hits over six innings of work.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Mike Tauchman took away an extra base hit from Wendle with a diving catch in left center to end the inning and the Rays' scoring chance.

- Adames made it 10-4 Rays in the seventh with a solo home run to right center field off of Lucas Luetge, who had looked solid through two innings after replacing Nelson on the mound. He got Phillips to fly out and then had back-to-back strikeouts to end the seventh after the Adames homer.

- LeMahieu made it a 10-5 game in the eighth inning with his first home run of the year off the top of the wall in left center field. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, home run and a strikeout.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees continue their series with the Rays on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. with Domingo German going up against Chris Archer.

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Turner's solo home run

    Justin Turner breaks the tie with a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning

  • Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 11-inning 4-3 loss to Orioles

    The Yankees went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, falling to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, in 11 innings.

  • Aaron Judge out again, Gio Urshela scratched due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

    Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees' lineup for the second straight game on Friday as he continues to deal with some 'side soreness.'

  • David Price is going to auction off his 2020 World Series ring from the Dodgers for a good cause

    David Price will donate the proceeds from the ring to the Players Alliance.

  • ARCA driver Taylor Gray suffers multiple fractures in car crash in North Carolina

    Gray, 16, suffered a fractured L4 vertebra and a fractured left foot and ankle.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Conor McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264: Front kick to the nose

    Conor McGregor – "Mystic Mac" – has given his prediction ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

  • Is Kyrie Irving the most skilled player we’ve ever seen in the NBA?

    He can pull up from deep on a dime, is cash from mid-range, has an unmatched handle, and when it comes to finishing at the rim, he has the deepest bags we seen full of infinite moves.

  • How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.

  • Masters 2021, round two: live scores and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Justin Rose has been around too long and played in too many Masters to know that runaway leaders at Augusta rarely enjoy uninterrupted progress to the Butler Cabin. The Englishman is also aware that if he is finally to don a green jacket, he will have to battle for every piece of thread and with a courageous second-round 72, Rose showed he has the stomach for the fight. After his stunning 65, Rose had marched four clear. Nobody since Craig Wood 80 years ago has ever enjoyed a bigger first-round advantage and the American is one of only five champions who went wire-to-wire, the last being Jordan Spieth six years ago. Rose was second on that occasion — one of his two runners-up here — so was fully appreciative of the scale of the challenge awaiting despite his remarkable opening. And he still is. “It was a classic day at Augusta, as I was just a little bit off at the start and was made to pay,” he said. “It certainly felt a lot different to yesterday. But I told myself on the eighth: ‘hey, I’m leading the Masters’ and gave myself a break. That changed my mindset. “I scratched my score in my head at that point and then just decided to play matchplay with the course. So I was three down and came back to be all square going up the last. If that putt had dropped [from 18 feet] on the 18th there I would have won one-up. So I did a decent job.” There were four dropped shots in Rose’s first seven holes, as he fell back to four-under. His bogey on the seventh saw him caught by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, but just as on Thursday, when he played that initial septet in two-over, Rose was not for panicking. Rose dug deep, parred the next five, before moving on to the par-five 13th. The 40-year-old hit the green in two, two-putted for his four and when he holed a 20-footer up the hill for another birdie on the 14th, Rose the resurgent was on the march. He failed to make another four on the par-five 15th, but again converted up the slope at the par-three 16th.

  • Jorge Masvidal puts Colby Covington on notice: We’ll fight, ‘but when I say so’

    Jorge Masvidal, who also detailed getting kicked out of American Top Team because of Colby Covington, explains why he calls the shots.

  • Norman Powell with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 04/08/2021

  • Curtis Millender steps in to fight Rory MacDonald at PFL 2021, Week 2 on April 29

    Curtis Millender has the biggest opportunity of his career in front of him.

  • Demetrious Johnson lost fair and square, but grounded knees are still bad for MMA | Opinion

    What's so good about being able to knee a downed opponent who can't defend himself?

  • NCAA ref Bert Smith says on-court collapse during Elite Eight saved his life

    The seasoned referee said he's glad he collapsed when and where he did to get the necessary help.

  • 'Human' Bryson DeChambeau bludgeons through back nine to climb back towards contention

    The battle for the green jacket may ultimately elude Bryson DeChambeau once again this year. But the ongoing battle for the soul of golf remains ongoing - and as riveting as ever. After a first-round 76 on Thursday left the Californian four-over par and in danger of missing the cut, a much-improved second round yesterday ensured golf’s pantomime villain will hang around for the weekend. The way DeChambeau bludgeoned his way around the back nine, climbing steadily back into overall contention, will raise further questions as to whether he might be preparing something even bigger. The purists will be on their guard. DeChambeau’s boast last November that Augusta National was a mere “par-67” for him lit the blue touchpaper of fears that golf was going the way of power over feel and led to Augusta’s committee preparing a far tougher test for the players this week. The Schadenfreude when he bombed out of contention was palpable. And when DeChambeau faltered in the first round this week, it looked as if he was going to be served another healthy lesson in hubris rather than a meal of his choosing at the Champions Dinner. But the 27 year-old with the whacky irons and whackier attitude fought back in round two as Augusta’s far more forgiving fairways and greens allowed him to bring his power game to play. Beginning the day at four-over, DeChambeau spent most of the first few holes chuntering away to himself as he tried to get his round going. Almost, it seemed, through sheer force of personality, rather than the bludgeoning power or dispassionate, machine-like efficiency for which he is known. For someone who bangs on so much about the science of golf, who crunches numbers to within an inch of their lives and favours analytics over ‘feel’, DeChambeau is surprisingly human on the course. It is part of what makes him so fascinating. Watching him wrestle with his human frailties as he tries to prove his thesis; that the maddening game of golf can be reduced to cold hard numbers and the application of science. It’s a battle he can never win. Because the truth is, while the Californian may look like a gym bunny and swing like a robot, he is actually very human.

  • Khetag Pliev is already training days after having finger ripped off

    Khetag Pliev is already doing sprints after his finger was ripped off.

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • Si Woo Kim snaps putter at Masters, forced to putt with 3-wood

    Si Woo Kim snapped his putter in the middle of Round 2 of the Masters, forced to use a wood and is still in contention.