Yankees takeaways from Friday's 10-5 loss to Rays, including Corey Kluber's short outing

The Yankees couldn't overcome a four-run fifth inning and lost to the Rays, 10-5, on Friday.

- Corey Kluber started off smooth in the first inning, striking out leadoff man Yoshi Tsutsugo. Austin Meadows singled, but Kluber got Randy Arozarena to ground out into the 5-4-3 double play to end the side.



-Kluber got Brandon Lowe to strike out looking to begin the second, but then the Yanks' defense began to have issues in the field. Yandy Diaz reached first on a throwing error by DJ LeMahieu, and advanced to third on a hard hit ground ball to shallow right field by Joey Wendle. Willy Adames doubled off the top of the right-center field wall to score Diaz and move Wendle to third.

The Rays would make it 2-0 after Brett Phillips hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field. LeMahieu made a tumbling catch on the pitchers mound to end the inning, as both runs were unearned for Kluber with the Yanks making one error.

- With two outs in the third inning, Tyler Wade got things going with a single off Rich Hill on a ball mishandled by the Rays infield. LeMahieu then hit a ground-rule double on a line drive to center field, and would eventually score along with Wade on a sharp ground ball single to right by Giancarlo Stanton to tie the game up at 2-2.

Aaron Hicks gave the Yankees a lead with a two-run homer to left field on an inside fastball, making it 4-2. The team's first four-run inning of the season all came with two outs.

- Tampa wouldn't give up in the bottom half of the third, as the top of the order got three straight hits, with Kluber allowing Tsutsugo to score on a single by Arozarena making it a 4-3 game with no outs.

Kluber's day came to an end after walking Diaz to load the bases with just one out. He threw 62 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, allowing three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Nick Nelson came in for Kluber, and allowed a two-run double off the left field wall to Wendle, making it 5-4 Rays.

- In the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, the Rays blew the game open when Lowe blasted a bases-clearing double off Nelson to extend the lead to 8-4. Diaz then singled on a line drive to right field that scored Lowe and made it 9-4 Tampa.

- Hill continued to deal through the sixth inning, retiring 10-straight Yankees following Hicks' home run in the third inning. He finished the day with seven strikeouts and four earned runs on four hits over six innings of work.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Mike Tauchman took away an extra base hit from Wendle with a diving catch in left center to end the inning and the Rays' scoring chance.

- Adames made it 10-4 Rays in the seventh with a solo home run to right center field off of Lucas Luetge, who had looked solid through two innings after replacing Nelson on the mound. He got Phillips to fly out and then had back-to-back strikeouts to end the seventh after the Adames homer.

- LeMahieu made it a 10-5 game in the eighth inning with his first home run of the year off the top of the wall in left center field. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, home run and a strikeout.

The Yankees continue their series with the Rays on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. with Domingo German going up against Chris Archer.