Yankees takeaways from Friday's 10-3 loss, including plenty of poor fielding and pitching

Montgomery follow thru grey uni

The Yankees grabbed their first lead in five games early, but melted down in a five-run third inning en route to a 10-3 loss, their seventh in a row.

Here are a few takeaways ...

1. After not leading for one inning against the Blue Jays, the Yankees grabbed a quick one in the first inning on a triple by Brett Gardner, who was knocked in by Aaron Judge to make it 1-0.

2. In the top of the first, the inning appeared to end when Joey Gallo's throw home beat Jonathan Villar by about 20 feet, but Gary Sanchez bailed from the plate at the last second and tagged Villar too late, making it 1-1. It was not Sanchez's finest moment.

3. After Joey Gallo homered to grab back the lead in the second, the nightmare third inning happened for the Yankees, which included an error, 33 pitches, three walks, two singles, a sac-fly and a double.

4. Jordan Montgomery wound up going 3.1 innings with 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB and 5 K. His fielding didn't do him any favors, but it was clear he didn't have his best stuff from the three-hit first inning on.

5. In the seventh inning, a fan appeared to throw a drink on Aaron Judge while he was catching a ball. Watch it here.



6. After Joely Rodriguez came on to finish the fourth, newly-called up Michael King threw two scoreless innings before imploding in the seventh, in which the Mets tacked on two more runs. Albert Abreu, called up for the 10th time this season, came on to throw a scoreless eighth.

7. Anthony Rizzo added a solo home run in the ninth. In all, the Yanks had four extra-base hits, matching their four-game total vs. the Jays.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Yankees play their second of three games on Saturday at 7:40 p.m. Taijuan Walker will go for the Mets against Corey Kluber for the Yankees.