Yankees takeaways from Friday's 7-5 win over Pirates, including four-run ninth inning

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees appeared headed for a series-opening loss but rallied with a four-run ninth inning for a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here are the takeaways...

- The Yankees' offense could not muster much all night outside of three-hit nights from Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera, until the ninth inning when they managed to put together a rally with a little bit of luck.

With the bases loaded and the Yankees having already scored one run to pull within 5-4, Anthony Volpe came to the plate with the chance to be the hero but hit a soft grounder to short for what appeared to be a game-ending double play.

But Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae threw the ball into the dirt, which first baseman Alfonso Rivas could not handle, which allowed two runs to score and the Yanks to take the lead. Estevan Florial ran straight to second base before drifting off instead of sliding, which appeared it may have affected Bae’s errant throw to first.

They added another run on an RBI single from Cabrera for a four-run, ninth-inning rally and eventual victory.

- Gerrit Cole started the game but was not his sharpest, walking three batters in the first inning – the first time he’s ever done that in his career. He kept the damage at a minimum, though, escaping with allowing just one run.

The Yankees ace allowed another run in the second before settling down, allowing just two baserunners over the next three innings. He managed only five innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four.

He was in line for a potential win when the Yankees took the lead in the top of the sixth. Cole’s 13 starts of at least five innings pitched and allowing two runs or fewer is the most in the majors.

- Anthony Misiewicz relieved Cole and allowed a walk and two hits to relinquish the lead, but that was an afterthought when the journeyman left-hander took a line drive off the bat of Bae to the head.

The ball ricocheted into right field and scored a run, but Misiewicz lay on the ground with blood gushing from the side of his head.

Yankees and Pirates players all dropped to a knee while he was attended to by trainers and eventually the left-hander was able to stand up and sit in a cart before exiting the game for further evaluation at Allegehny General Hospital.

Zach McCallister relieved Misiewicz, allowing an inherited runner to score before getting out of the inning.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees continue their three-game series against the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Park.

Pitchers for both teams have not yet been announced.

