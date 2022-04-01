Yankees takeaways from Friday’s 6-2 win over Tigers, including Gerrit Cole’s final spring training start

Yankees Gerrit Cole pitching spring training blue road uniform

The Yankees got a very strong start from their ace, and it took one five-run inning to get the 6-2 win Friday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers on the road.

Takeaways

- Gerrit Cole looked like the team’s ace early, going through the top of the Tigers’ order, in order, with two strikeouts. Cole needed just 15 pitches to end the opening frame.

- After rolling for two innings, Cole gave up a leadoff triple to Riley Greene. Cole would walk the next two batters to load the bases, but after a mound visit he struck out Akil Baddoo before getting Victor Reyes to fly out to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. When it looked like Cole would get out of the inning, Javier Baez reached on a fielder's choice. This allowed Greene to score and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Cole, at 49 pitches, was taken out for Ron Marinaccio. Marinaccio got Jeimer Candelario to fly out to end the inning and the threat.

- Cole came back out to start the fourth inning, and gave up a single to Miguel Cabrera. He followed up by striking out Jonathan Schoop and getting Eric De La Rosa to fly out. Marinaccio replaced Cole--whose day was over--to get the final out of the inning.

-The Yankees' offense until the top of the fifth inning was very quiet. Aside from a Kiner-Falefa single in the second, there were no base runners or activity for the Bombers. With two outs in the frame, Kyle Higashioka got the scoring going for the Yanks with his fifth home run of spring training to tie the game 1-1.

- Clay Holmes retired all three batters he faced, but was replaced by Chad Green who gave up a solo home run to Cabrera with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The Tigers would end the frame up 2-1.

- In the top of the seventh, the Yankees' offense finally woke up. Gleyber Torres had a leadoff walk, which was followed by another Kiner-Falefa single. Torres was picked off between second and third, which almost killed the inning, but after Aldenis Sanchez struck out Higashioka hit a opposite-field single to score Kiner-Falefa, who was on second when Torres was picked off. Ender Inciarte walked and DJ LeMahieu reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Anthony Rizzo would drive in two with a single to give the Yanks a 4-2 lead. Carlos Narvaez followed up with a double that scored two more runs. The inning ended with a Joey Gallo strikeout, but the Yankees were up 6-2.

- The combination of Green, Jonathan Loaisiga and Albert Abreu finished the final three innings with minimal baserunners to end the game, 6-2, in favor of the Yankees.

- Anthony Volpe had one at-bat, which came in the eight inning. He swung on the first pitch and grounded out.

- Cole was mostly dominant in his final spring training start. He was consistently at 96-97 mph, and even touched 98 mph. Aside from one inning that saw him lose some of his control, which led to the lone run, Cole was just about untouchable. His final line was: 3.1 IP, two hits allowed, two walks and struck out five. His final pitch count was 64 with 42 of them being strikes.

What’s Next

The Yankees will return home to Tampa when they take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.



