Yankees Takeaways: Corey Kluber struggles in 5-4 loss to Blue Jays

Bo Bichette decided the Yankees-Blue Jays series, walking it off with a homer to take down the Bombers, 5-4, in Dunedin on Wednesday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Chad Green got the ball in the bottom of the ninth with Bichette to lead things off for the Jays. After getting him in a good count, Bichette sent the 2-1 curve to right center field and it went over the fence to end things. Bichette also hit a homer in the bottom of the third.

2) For the 11th time in his career, Aaron Judge went deep twice for the Yanks. He started the scoring in the first inning, taking a 3-2 slider over the left field wall to give the Yankees the lead. Then, in his next at-bat he wasted no time jumping on a fastball from T.J. Zeuch, sending it well over the right center field wall. It was Judge’s second and third homers on the season.

2) Corey Kluber struggled again with the long ball in this start, allowing two homers – one to Alejandro Kirk and Bichette. Kirk’s came on a hanging slider right in the heart of the plate in the bottom of the second. Then, the next inning, Bichette just put a hard swing on a middle-in fastball and shot it over the right field wall. Kluber needs to live in the bottom of the zone for success, but when he gets beat, its on pitches that are higher in the zone. He owns a 6.10 ERA now, and only went four innings.

3) Jonathan Loaisiga should’ve given up more runs when he had bases loaded with no outs. But it was actually a wild pitch that caused one run to score to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. He managed to get out of the jam and keep things at bay.

4) In his return to the lineup after sitting out the day with a jammed finger, Gleyber Torres went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks.

5) Gio Urshela had a clutch, two-out hit to give the Yanks the lead in the top of the fourth inning, singling home two runs in a 1-for-4 performance.

6) After a big return to the lineup on Tuesday, Aaron Hicks didn't have the same luck in this one, going 0-for-4 to move his average on the year to .179.

7) The Yankees have lost four of their last six games on this road trip.

What's Next

The Yankees get an off day before returning home to face the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.