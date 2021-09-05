Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 8-7 loss to Orioles, including Gary Sanchez's six-RBI day

Gary Sanchez reacts to a home run in white pinstripes

The Yankees lost a series to one of the worst teams in MLB, falling to the Orioles for the second straight day in an 8-7 game on Sunday.



Takeaways from the game



1) Gary Sanchez, hitting out of the rare nine hole for him, put the Yankees on the board and gave them a definitive lead in the bottom of the second inning when he launched a grand slam to left field. Hitting the second deck, Sanchez turned on a Keegan Akin fastball, which was what the lefty was feeding him the whole at-bat. Then, he launched another fastball to left field, giving him six RBI on the day.

2) Corey Kluber got the start in this one and didn't last too long for New York. in 78 pitches, he only went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts as well. He let up a homer to Austin Hays in the top of the second and a sacrifice fly came in the fourth as well. Overall, his fastball location was good and set up his breaking stuff. The Yankees will look for him to extend further into games moving forward.

3) Anthony Rizzo helped tack on a run in the bottom of the fifth with a bloop, two-out single that scored DJ LeMahieu.

4) Andrew Heaney went to the bullpen but still has the same run issues. He only got one out in the top of the seventh, allowing four runs on four hits to relinquish the the 7-4 lead the team had heading into the inning. His overall ERA is now 5.81 on the season, but with the Yanks, it's well over 7.00 now.

5) It doesn't help that Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo all didn't get a hit. Together, they were 0 for 12.



Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees welcome a hot Toronto Blue Jays team to the Bronx on Labor Day to start a new series. It will be Jameson Taillon on the mound against Hyun Jin Ryu.