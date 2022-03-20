Yankees takeaways from 8-7 loss to Tigers, including Luis Severino's rough outing

Luis Severino pitches in pinstripes from side

It was an up and down game for the Yankees and Detroit Tigers that ended in an 8-7 loss on Sunday in Tampa.

Takeaways From The Game

- Luis Severino got his first start of spring, and well, it wasn't one to remember. But of course, these stats don't count.



Still Sevy wasn't at his sharpest through two innings, allowing four runs on four hits, including a homer, while striking out one and walking one over 38 pitches. He was throwing strikes but it was hard contact that he'll look to reduce next time out.

- Oswaldo Cabrera was the one that gave the Yanks the lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases juiced, he smashed a grand slam over the right field wall to give New York a 7-4 lead.

- Ender Inciarte collected an RBI on a double in the bottom of the fourth after a double steal got the Yanks on the board.

- Michael Gomez couldn't close out the game in the ninth, though. He gave up four runs on four hits and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning.

- After Sevy, the Yanks' bullpen was solid. Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge, Ryan Weber, and Manny Banuelos all pitched scoreless innings. Sean Boyle would allow one run in two innings but looked solid for New York as well.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees are back in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 1:05 p.m.