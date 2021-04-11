Yankees takeaways from 8-4 win over Rays, Gio Urshela's cycle bid

Gio Urshela celebrates home run with Gary Sanchez vs. Rays

The Yankees exploded for four runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Rays, 8-4, at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon.



Takeaways from the game

1) Squandering tons of chances in regular innings, the Yankees came up with clutch two-out hits in the top of the 10th. Rougned Odor started things with runners at the corners, blooping a single to give the Yanks a 5-4 lead. Then, Gary Sanchez followed that up with a single up the middle to make it 6-4. And Gio Urshela wanted more RBIs on his big day, singling to right that was botched by Manuel Margot to bring two more runs home, making it 8-4.

2) Urshela, had a big day at the plate. He went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning that started everything – a 453-foot bomb to dead center. He moved his average to .323 on the season, as he started off slow but has been looking much better at the plate of late.

3) Like we said before, the Yankees should’ve won this game before it got to extras. In the top of the ninth, the Yanks had a great chance to take the lead with runners on second and third with one out and Aaron Judge at the plate. But on a ball in the dirt, Brett Gardner broke to home although Zunino never moved. He caught the ball out of the air, fired it to third, and caught Gardner. Judge would ground out and leave LeMahieu on second base.



4 )Before that, in the top of the third with bases loaded and no outs, Aaron Hicks (0-for-4, HBP) rolled into a double play to score just one run, making it 3-2 Yanks. Then, Giancarlo Stanton (0-for-3, BB) hit a sharp grounder with a man on third to end the inning. DJ LeMahieu (1-for-5) also gave up a chance in the seventh with bases loaded and one out, grounding into a double play as well.



5) Jordan Montgomery’s stuff didn’t look like it did in his first outing of the season, as he battled through this contest with the Rays. He gave up two homers, one to Mike Zunino and the other to Randy Arozarena – might as well be named a Yankee killer at this point – to allow four runs on five hits and two walks. He also had four strikeouts.

Story continues

6) LeMahieu moved his hitting streak to eight games, and 23 against the Rays.

7) Aroldis Chapman picked up the win after shutting down the Rays in the bottom of the ninth to move the game to extras. He struck out three and allowed one hit. Chad Green also made it hard for the Rays down once he came in for Montgomery. He went 2.1 innings, allowing no runs or hits with three strikeouts to keep his ERA at zero for the season thus far.

What’s Next

The Yankees take on the Blue Jays on the road on Monday at 7:07 p.m. Gerrit Cole gets the ball for New York with Toronto’s starter unknown at the moment.