Yankees takeaways from 8-1 win over Royals, including Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez homers

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez celebrate after Judge's homer

Takeaways from the game

1) Aaron Judge had himself a day at the dish, one that was needed to potential break him out of a little slump. He started off the scoring with a solo homer to right field in the top of the first inning. And in his next at-bat, he singled home a run to make it a 3-0 game. With a double in his third at-bat, Judge would finish the day 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and three runs scored.

2) Gary Sanchez, let me be the first to say…I’m sorry. On May 26, I wrote an article saying Kyle Higashioka should be named the starting catcher. Since then, Sanchez has eight homers in 23 games after belting a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to break the game wide open. Sanchez has dramatically changed thoughts about his game, and he is truly cemented in the AL All-Star conversation.

3) Jameson Taillon put together a very solid performance with just one run allowed on five hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six and walked two as well. If he only recorded one more out, he would’ve had his longest outing of the season. Instead, he tied it.

4) Luke Voit is back to his power hitting ways it seems since coming off the IL. He had a homer in the first game of this series, the walk-off hit on Wednesday night and he hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the third in this one. He went 1-for-5 at the plate on Thursday afternoon.

5) Rougned Odor also had a multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. He had a little help on one play when 3B Hanser Alberto lost a pop up in the sun and Odor was awarded a single. But in his next at-bat, he smacked a ball that one hopped the center field fence. He’s been hitting the ball sharper of late.

Giancarlo Stanton also put together a three-hit game with an RBI single to make it 8-1 coming in the bottom of the eighth.

6) Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner continue to struggle. They each had a strikeout, while Frazier got on base due to a walk. Together, they went 0-for-7 with Gardner’s average close to dipping under .200 again.

Story continues

7) Nestor Cortes Jr. was solid for New York after taking over for Taillon. He went 2.2 IP with five strikeouts and two walks, allowing just one hit in relief.

Highlights

What's Next

The Red Sox at Fenway is next on the schedule, and it's a pivotal series in the AL East race here in the first half.

The first game of the weekend set will feature Domingo German against Martin Perez at 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

