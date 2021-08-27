Yankees takeaways from 7-6 win over Athletics, including recovering from squandered six-run lead

Joey Gallo points up after home run in Oakland road uniform

The Yankees let a six-run lead disappear but fought back to beat the Oakland A's 7-6 for their 12th straight victory.

Here are some key takeaways ...

1. Aaron Boone’s night came to end not very long after the game began. Joey Gallo was called out on strikes on a very generous strike three call in the top of the second inning, and Boone was tossed for arguing balls and strikes.

The Yankees’ skipper got his money’s worth before leaving the field, and it seemed to fire up the team. Next up, Giancarlo Stanton launched an absolute missile of a home run to dead center, putting the Yankees up 1-0 on his 23rd homer of the year. Later in the inning, Brett Gardner followed suit with his sixth homer of the year to double the lead to 2-0.

2. The offensive onslaught continued in the third. Doubles from Andrew Velazquez and Anthony Rizzo brought home a third run, and then Gallo provided the huge blow, a monster three-run home run to right blow the game wide open at 6-0.

3. Jameson Taillon cruised through his first two innings, retiring the first six A’s in order on just 17 pitches. But Matt Chapman got to him in the third with a solo home run to cut into the Yankees’ big lead. Sean Murphy then made it back-to-back jacks as he took Taillon deep to left-center and make it a 6-2 game.

Taillon then pitched himself into a jam in the fourth. His third walk of the inning brought another Oakland run home, cutting the lead to three runs. With two outs in the inning, Elvis Andrus singled up the middle to drive in two more, and just like that, the Yankees’ lead was down to one run and Taillon’s night was over after just 3.2 innings. He allowed five earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking three.

4. With Albert Abreu on the mound in the fifth, the Yankees’ six-run lead officially disappeared as Josh Harrison launched a solo home run to tie the game at 6-6.

5. With the game still tied at 6-6 in the eighth inning, the Yankees loaded the bases against Sergio Romo. An Aaron Judge double and walks to Gallo and Gary Sanchez set the stage for a possible big inning, but Gardner popped up and Gio Urshela grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.

Story continues

6. In the top of the ninth, Rizzo worked a two-out walk before being pinch-run for by Tyler Wade. With Judge at the plate, Wade stole second and reached third on an errant throw from Murphy, and Judge delivered with a bloop single to right to give the Yankees a 7-6 lead.

The Yankees turned to Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth, and while he allowed an infield single to Starling Marte, he was able to notch his 300th career save. The Yankees won their 12th straight game, their longest since a 13-game win streak in 1961.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and A’s continue their four-game series on Friday at 9:40 p.m.

Gerrit Cole will be on the bump against lefty Sean Manaea.