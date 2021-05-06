Yankees takeaways from 7-4 loss to Astros, including late Houston rally

Gerrit Cole pitches vs. Houston Astros 5/6

The Yankees couldn't handle a late Astros rally, giving up a couple homers to lose 7-4 on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx.

Takeaways from the game

1) The Yankees had the lead the entire game, but Jose Altuve – on his 31st birthday in front of a booing crowd once again – smashed a three-run homer off Chad Green to make it 5-3 Houston. Justin Wilson would allow two more in the ninth on a Martin Maldonado homer to make it 7-4.

2) Gerrit Cole looked good against his former team, allowing five hits – two of which were homers to Yordan Alvarez as his only blips on the day – and striking out four in seven innings of work. His ERA on the season now is moved to 1.61.

3) Giancarlo Stanton continued his hitting streak… and his power streak. In his second at-bat, he smashed another 117 mph ball to right center field to get the Yanks on the board first. It’s his eighth homer on the season and he’s officially over the .300 mark in batting average at .312

4) Aaron Judge, on the other hand, continues to struggle compared to his power-hitting counterpart. He struck out two more times, going 0-for-4

5) Gio Urshela had to leave the game in the top of the eighth inning after a diving play that led to an errant throw. He was on one knee for a second and then Tyler Wade relieved him of his duties as he walked into the tunnel. Urshela was having a good day at the plate, too, going 2-for-3 with a walk. The only time he didn’t get on base he just missed a homer to right field, as Kyle Tucker touched the wall making the out.

6) Gleyber Torres had an interesting and heads-up base running play in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 5-4 game. After Aaron Hicks’ hit was knocked down away from Carlos Correa, he quickly went from second base to third seeing that Alex Bregman wasn’t covering the bag. But when Maldanado came to cover third, Torres didn’t stop, racing the ‘Stros catcher home and won the race.

7) Clint Frazier might be able to get going at the plate again, hitting a much-need two-run homer to right field over the short porch.

Highlights

What's Next

The Washington Nationals come to town this weekend, beginning with a 7:05 p.m. start on Friday with Patrick Corbin and Jameson Taillon on the mound.

