Yankees takeaways from 7-3 loss to Indians, including Jameson Taillon's rough fourth inning

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Jameson Taillon front view of pitch in road jersey
The Yankees couldn’t notch the sweep in Cleveland, falling to the Indians, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Jameson Taillon was looking good to start the game, but the bottom of the fourth inning was when the wheels fell off. He allowed four runs on four straight hits – a Franmil Reyes three-run homer to take the lead was the big blow and brought him out of the game. He allowed four earned on five hits and struck out six, as his ERA moved to 6.23 on the season.

2) The Yankees put together a three-run fourth inning thanks to back-to-back homers from Gio Urshela and Mike Ford. Both hitters went 1-for-4 on the day.

3) Nick Nelson couldn’t stop the damage during his two innings of work, allowing three earned on four hits and one walk while striking out two. After his lights out spring performance, Nelson has a 9.72 ERA as he’s struggling early on.

4) Looking back to the first inning, the Yanks could’ve had more runs on the board if Urshela didn’t strike out with the bases loaded and two outs against Triston McKenzie, who struggled to find the strike zone early on.

5) Other Yanks that collected hits were Aaron Judge (1-for-4), Giancarlo Stanton (1-for-4), Gleyber Torres (1-for-3, BB), and Mike Tauchman (1-for-3, BB)

What’s Next

Deivi Garcia is expected to make his 2021 debut for the Yanks against Matt Harvey when the road trip moves to Baltimore to face the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on Monday night.

