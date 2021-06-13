Yankees takeaways from 7-0 loss, including brutal Domingo German start

Domingo German delivers pitch vs. Phillies

It just wasn’t Domingo German’s day on the mound, as the Yankees fell to the Phillies, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) German has been good of late, but this was easily his worst start of the season. In 4.1 innings, the right-hander allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out two and walking one. From the start, one could tell that his fastball command wasn’t there and he was getting behind hitters. In the bottom of the second, the Phils put up a three-spot thanks to a couple RBI hits that pushed their lead to 4-0. Then, in the fifth, three straight hits – including a Jean Segura triple – led to it being 5-0. Wandy Peralta didn’t help German’s cause when Andrew McCutchen doubled to bring home two more runs.

2) The Yankees’ bats were non-existent today, getting just three hits all day long. Two of them came off the bat of DJ LeMahieu, both of which were singles, and Rougned Odor and Gleyber Torres record a double apiece. Other than that, the Yanks struck out 10 times as a team.

3) Lucas Luetge might have been the only bright light in this one, tossing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit over that span. Striking out two, he moved his ERA to 2.78 on the season thus far.

4) Because of his hot streak of late, Gary Sanchez was moved up in the order. But he only posted an 0-for-3 day with a strikeout.

5) The Yankees were facing the Phils’ ace in Aaron Nola, who posted a three-hit start with no runs, nine strikeouts and those three hits allowed in 7.2 innings.

What’s Next

The Yankees get the day off on Monday before starting a new series with the Blue Jays on the road Tuesday.