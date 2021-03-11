Yankees takeaways from 6-1 win over Phillies, including Aaron Hicks' first homer of spring

Aaron Hicks celebrates HR with Luke Voit

Aaron Hicks led the Yankees on offense in their 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater on Thursday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Hicks was quick to set the tone in this game, hitting a leadoff homer to kick things off. It was an oppo taco that Hicks looked like he thought was foul, but it went over the fence in left field. He followed that up with an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning to move the score to 3-1.

2) Gerrit Cole was humming his fastball at 98 mph in his three innings of work. He struck out five batters and a few were on his changeup that had some good biting action on it. He did allow a run on an Andrew McCutchen single in the bottom of the third, but other than that, typical Cole. The stuff looked good and that’s all that mattered.

3) Jonathan Loaisiga came in and threw three perfect innings, not allowing a single hit and striking out one batter as he makes his bid for the roster. It would likely be in the bullpen, but he does have starter experience that can’t be thrown out the window.

4) Luke Voit’s knee soreness looked to be fine, as he was busting it out of the box and running hard down the line. He had an RBI single in a 1-for-3 day at the dish.

5) The Yankees added some insurance in the top of the eighth inning, notching three runs on a string of hits from Chris Gittens, Oswald Peraza, and Andrew Velazquez. Velazquez, who got the start at third base, went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and his RBI. Solid day for the youngster who is looking to be a bench player for the Yanks.

6) Veteran lefty Jhoulys Chacin also had a solid outing, striking out two and allowing just one hit over two innings of work.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yanks return to Lakeland to take on the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m.

