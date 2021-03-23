Yankees takeaways from 5-5 tie to Tigers, including Mike Tauchman's big day at the plate

Mike Tauchman blasts solo homer vs. Tigers
Mike Tauchman blasts solo homer vs. Tigers

The Yankees and Tigers reached a tie in their spring training matchup on Tuesday in Lakeland, 5-5.

Takeaways from the game

1) Corey Kluber got his latest tune-up start heading into Opening Day, and he struggled a little bit with controlling his pitches. He allowed three walks and three hits over 3.2 innings, but only allowed one run which was unearned. Striking out four as well, Kluber still has a solid 1.86 ERA this spring.

2) Mike Tauchman is trying his hardest to make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster, and he gave himself a good mark in this game after going 2-for-2 with a solo homer in the first inning. He also got two walks in that leadoff spot, so Tauchman definitely made an impact at the plate in this one.

3) Tyler Wade, another player looking for a bench role, went 2-for-4 with a run scored and one walk on the day. He’s hitting .233 this spring.

4) Greg Allen, a fringe outfielder on the bubble for the Yanks, blasted a homer and had a sacrifice fly to collect two RBI in the game.

5) Nick Nelson has been great for the Yanks, and his 1.04 ERA after today’s outing shows. He went 2.1 innings, allowing his first run of the spring while striking out three and walking one batter. He should be getting a bullpen role when camp breaks.

6) Nick Goody had a tough time late in the game, allowing three runs – a two-run homer did the trick – to tie the game for the Tigers.

What’s Next

Six spring games remain before Opening Day, and their opponent in the first game of the regular season – the Toronto Blue Jays – are on the schedule Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

