Yankees takeaways from 5-4 win over White Sox, including Aaron Judge's first career walk off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aaron Judge makes contact vs. White Sox
Aaron Judge makes contact vs. White Sox

The Yankees had to walk it off in the Bronx to collect their sweep over the White Sox, as Aaron Judge got the game-winning walk with bases loaded to get the job done in the 5-4 win.

Takeaways from the game

1) Clint Frazier got the party started in the ninth inning, as he singled for his first three-hit game of the season for the Bombers. As Brett Gardner struck out, Frazier stole second base. And once DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked to get to Tyler Wade, the latter sped to first base for a infield single with bases loaded for Judge. Liam Hendriks came in to handle him, but walked him in five pitches to allow Frazier to score the winning run.

It was the first walk off of Judge's career.

2) It wasn’t just Frazier who had a three-hit game. Gleyber Torres, continuing his hot streak, also went 3-for-4 in the win. He got the Yanks on the board first in this one with a two-run single in the bottom of the first off Dallas Keuchel. Torres’ average has now bounced all the way up to .282 on the season.

3) Jameson Taillon was handed the baton to keep the good starting fortunes going, and he did just that with a much-needed bounce back start. He gave up just two hits over five innings, not allowing a single run and striking out for and walking two over 80 pitches.

4) Aroldis Chapman blew the first save of the season and let up his first run of the year to Andrew Vaughn, who hit a pinch-hit homer to tie the game in the ninth. It was a fastball right down the pipe and Vaughn sent it to the right field bleachers.

5) Gardner had a game he wishes he forgot with three strikeouts in an 0-for-4 performance.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees get the day off Monday before the Toronto Blue Jays come to town for a new series.

Corey Kluber gets the ball after pitching his no-hitter. We'll see how he follows it up.

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees takeaways from Friday's 2-1 win over White Sox, including Gleyber Torres' walk-off and Jordan Montgomery's 11 strikeouts

    Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with a HR and walk-off single as the Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, 2-1.

  • Le Mans Winning Ferrari 275 GTB Headlines Class At Amelia Island

    What a show stopper!

  • Recent champs Capitals, St. Louis on brink of elimination

    Three years since winning the Stanley Cup, the Washington Capitals find themselves on the brink of their third consecutive first-round playoff loss. The Boston Bruins will eliminate the Capitals on Sunday night with a win in Game 5 (7 p.m. EDT, USA Network). The series winner will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders in the second round in the East Division.

  • CG: CWS@NYY - 5/22/21

    Condensed Game: Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and Gerrit Cole tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Yankees to a 7-0 win

  • Who are the real threats to the Yankees in the AL? | What Are The Odds?

    The SNY crew looks at the latest betting odds for the AL pennant, and debates whether or not the White Sox are a legitimate contender and threat to the Yankees. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the ""go-to"" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Senior EVP & CFO Pascal Desroches Just Bought 12% More Shares In AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

    Those following along with AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Pascal...

  • Should the Celtics bank on Robert Williams in 2021 NBA offseason?

    Do the the Celtics extend Robert Williams this summer? How vital is his presence with this core? Chris Forsberg breaks down an interesting offseason storyline to watch.

  • Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres

    Only three weeks into May, this one was a classic worthy of October. Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most dominant displays of starting pitching in major league history. White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no runs or walks, according to Stats.

  • Erik van Rooyen blows his top at PGA Championship

    Erik van Rooyen looses his cool after a brutal stretch at the PGA Championship.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • Harris scores 37 leads 76ers past Wizards 125-118 in Game 1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tobias Harris showed why Philadelphia might have its own Big 3 worthy of winning a championship. Harris carried top-seeded Philadelphia's offense when it sagged early and scored 37 points, Joel Embiid had 30 and the 76ers survived the sub.-500 Washington Wizards in a 125-118 Game 1 victory on Sunday. Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]

  • T.J. Dillashaw’s return vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

    After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.