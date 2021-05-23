Yankees takeaways from 5-4 win over White Sox, including Aaron Judge's first career walk off

Aaron Judge makes contact vs. White Sox

The Yankees had to walk it off in the Bronx to collect their sweep over the White Sox, as Aaron Judge got the game-winning walk with bases loaded to get the job done in the 5-4 win.

Takeaways from the game

1) Clint Frazier got the party started in the ninth inning, as he singled for his first three-hit game of the season for the Bombers. As Brett Gardner struck out, Frazier stole second base. And once DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked to get to Tyler Wade, the latter sped to first base for a infield single with bases loaded for Judge. Liam Hendriks came in to handle him, but walked him in five pitches to allow Frazier to score the winning run.

It was the first walk off of Judge's career.

2) It wasn’t just Frazier who had a three-hit game. Gleyber Torres, continuing his hot streak, also went 3-for-4 in the win. He got the Yanks on the board first in this one with a two-run single in the bottom of the first off Dallas Keuchel. Torres’ average has now bounced all the way up to .282 on the season.

3) Jameson Taillon was handed the baton to keep the good starting fortunes going, and he did just that with a much-needed bounce back start. He gave up just two hits over five innings, not allowing a single run and striking out for and walking two over 80 pitches.

4) Aroldis Chapman blew the first save of the season and let up his first run of the year to Andrew Vaughn, who hit a pinch-hit homer to tie the game in the ninth. It was a fastball right down the pipe and Vaughn sent it to the right field bleachers.

5) Gardner had a game he wishes he forgot with three strikeouts in an 0-for-4 performance.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees get the day off Monday before the Toronto Blue Jays come to town for a new series.

Corey Kluber gets the ball after pitching his no-hitter. We'll see how he follows it up.