Yankees takeaways from 6-4 loss to Blue Jays, Michael King's rough first outing

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
Michael King fires pitch during spring training start
Kicking off their spring training schedule, the Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Sunday.

Takeaways from Sunday’s contest

1) Michael King got the start for New York, and he wanted to set the tone given the competition for the fifth starter spot. But this wasn’t that kind of start. In his two innings and 39 pitches of work, King allowed three earned on three hits, two walks and two hit batters. While showing flashes of a good changeup and bringing some solid velocity, King needs to work on his control next time out.

2) Rob Brantley and Mike Tauchman went back-to-back in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the Yankees within one. Brantley, who reliever Robinson Chirinos of his catching duties mid-game, took a belt-level fastball over the right-center field fence. Tauchman followed up with a deep shot off the awning in right field to show off the Yankees’ power early this spring.

3) It was a so-so day for the big names in the lineup, as DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres were the only ones to collect a hit among the first six in the lineup. Aaron Judge, Luke Voit, Gary Sanchez and Clint Fraizer went 0-for, though Voit did see the first run of the game for the Yanks occur during a fielding error in the bottom of the fourth.

4) Miguel Andujar hit seventh in this one and collected a single to right field to go 1-for-2 on the day. Good start overall for the man that is looking for a likely bench role in 2021.

5) Adam Warren and Luke Luetge did well in their relief roles. Warren, a familiar Yankee face, struck out two hitters and one hit. The exact same stat line graced Luetge’s box score, too. Asher Wojciechowski and Kyle Barraclough each allowed a run in their first inning of spring.

6) Blue Jays DH Rowdy Tellez had a big start for Toronto, going 2-for-2 with two RBI – a double down the right field line in the first inning off King that probably would’ve cleared a bases loaded at-bat if not for a ground-rule double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had one RBI as well.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yanks are right back to work in Tampa on Monday when they face the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Gerrit Cole will get his first spring start.

