Yankees takeaways from 5-4 loss to Red Sox, including wasted Domingo German no-hit bid

Domingo German pitches vs. Red Sox front view in road uniform

A no-hit bid from Domingo German was all for naught as the Yankees’ bullpen blew a masterful start in a 5-4 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

Takeaways from the game

1) German had his best start of the season at one of the best times of the season. He went seven innings without allowing a hit to one of the best offenses in baseball before finally giving up an Alex Verdugo double. It ended his day at 93 pitches, where he struck out 10 and walked one.

2) But Jonathan Loaisiga made all the good feels for the Yanks turn sour quickly. After German came out in the bottom of the eighth, Hunter Renfroe and Christian Vazquez both had RBI hits to make it 4-2. Then, Kike Hernandez doubled home another run to make it a 4-3 game with runners on second and third with no outs and ended Loaisiga’s day.

3) Zack Britton came in for Loaisiga and Kevin Plawecki grounded out on the second pitch to score Frenchy Cordero to tie the game. Xander Bogaerts would then hit a sacrifice fly to score the fifth and eventual game-winning run of the inning.

4) Rougned Odor is raking of late, as he smashed another homer off Martin Perez after taking him deep last week in Yankee Stadium. Odor jumped on the first pitch he saw in the top of the sixth for his 12th dinger of the season. He also collected an RBI to score the first run of the game on a single in the top of the third with two outs.

5) Gio Urshela made his return to the Yanks lineup and cashed in an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning, turning on a ball inside and just missing a two-run blast with the ball hitting the top of the Green Monster.

6) Gary Sanchez began the eighth inning with his first triple of the season, hitting a ball to the deepest part of the park in center as he just missed a homer. Gleyber Torres would single him home to give the Yanks a 4-0 lead.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees get a much-needed day off to regroup and get ready for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays starting Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for New York against Shane McClanahan.