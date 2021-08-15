Yankees takeaways from 5-3 win over White Sox, including Nestor Cortes Jr. magic

Nestor Cortes pitches vs. White Sox

The Yankees took the rubber game from the White Sox on Sunday, 5-3, to finish up their road trip.

Takeaways from the game

1) Nestor Cortes Jr. has been so crucial for the Yankees' rotation and he showed why yet again in this start against a good White Sox offense. He allowed a few runners on, but always managed to get through the trouble with clutch pitching. His only hiccup was Andrew Vaughn launching a solo shot to left field. Overall, his final line read seven hits and one walk for one earned run with seven strikeouts.

2) Rougned Odor put the Yanks on the board first with a two-run homer off Lucas Giolito for a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. But the Yanks added an extra run in that inning after some botched throwing from the White Sox on a Brett Gardner single allowed DJ LeMahieu to score from first.

3) Giolito is the Sox's ace, so the Yankees knew they wanted to get him out of the game as quickly as possible. How did that happen? Pitch count. New York drew 101 pitches from Giolito and had him out of the game in four innings. Mission accomplished.

4) Luke Voit had himself a day at the dish, including a two-run shot that all but closed it out on the White Sox in the top of the ninth to make it a 5-1 game. He went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

5) After Stephen Ridings walked Cesar Hernandez, Jonathan Loaisiga came in and shut down the heart of the Sox order of Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Vaughn.

6) It was an eventful ninth inning as it has been all series. Lucas Luetge couldn't close the door so Wandy Peralta came in after one run crossed to make it 5-2. Tim Anderson made it 5-3 with an infield single, but a 4-3 double play ended things before the rally was complete.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees return home for a makeup against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and Gerrit Cole is back with the pinstripes coming off the COVID-19 IL.