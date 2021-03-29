Yankees takeaways from 5-2 loss to Tigers, including Domingo German's first allowed runs

Domingo German pitches vs. Detroit Tigers

The Yankees’ offense was stymied by the Detroit Tigers in a 5-2 loss in Tampa on Monday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Domingo German’s streak of not allowing a run all spring broke in this one after letting up a two-run homer to Akil Baddoo in the top of the second inning. But German will leave spring with a 1.38 ERA, as he let up those two runs over four innings of work, striking out four along the way, too.



2) Giancarlo Stanton also finishes spring training feeling good heading into Opening Day after roping an RBI double in the bottom of the first. He looks very comfortable at the dish and the power is certainly there, as per usual. He finishes with a .314 average.

3) Gio Urshela had another 0-for performance at the plate, and though there is no question he is the Yanks’ starting third baseman, he finished the spring with a .150 average at the dish. Something maybe to watch heading into the regular season.

4) Thairo Estrada ended camp with a big bang in his favor, sending a ball over the fence in left center field in the bottom of the eighth inning for his third homer of the month.

5) Chad Green did not make it through his inning in the fifth, allowing three runs on two hits, one of them being a Miguel Cabrera three-run bomb.

What’s Next

Opening Day. April 1. Toronto Blue Jays. Gerrit Cole. Hyun-Jin Ryu. 1:05 p.m. in the Bronx. The 2021 season is here.