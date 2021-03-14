Yankees takeaways from 5-1 win over Blue Jays, including another solid Deivi Garcia start

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
Deivi Garcia fires pitch vs. Blue Jays in spring training
The Yankees generated all their offense in the top of ninth, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-1, in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Another solid outing from Deivi Garcia for the Yankees in this one. He went three innings, tossing 44 pitches – 22 of which were strikes. He allowed a single run, an RBI double from Lourdes Guriel Jr. in the bottom of the second, but that was the only hit he let up. Garcia struck out two and walked two, now owning a 2.25 ERA over his starts thus far.

2) The Yankees couldn’t muster anything on offense all day until the top of the ninth when CJ Van Eyk was having trouble finding the zone and hitters started taking advantage. With the bases loaded from a couple of hits and a walk, Van Eyk walked Thomas Milone and Hoy Jun Park to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Then, after a pitching change, Max McDowell cleared the bases with a double to left field, making it a 5-1 game.

3) Luke Luetge and Asher Wojciechowski both didn’t allow a run or hit during their outings. Nick Nelson went 1.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two.

4) With an 0-for-3 performance, utility man Derek Dietrich is now hitting .077 thus far in the spring, a number he definitely didn’t want to see.

5) Jay Bruce had the same fat as Dietrich, going 0-for-3 after starting at first base in place of Luke Voit, who was DHing on the day. Bruce is still hitting .333 and Aaron Boone mentioned the other day that the team likes what they see from the veteran at first.

What’s Next

The Yankees head back to Tampa to face the Philadelphia Phillies once again at 1:05 p.m. from George M. Steinbrenner Field.

