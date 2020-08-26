Yankees Takeaways from 5-1 loss to Braves, including Gerrit Cole's trouble with the long ball

The Yankees couldn’t get anything going on offense against the Braves, losing Game 1 of their doubleheader in Atlanta, 5-1. >> box score

Five takeaways from Wednesday’s game

1. Gerrit Cole came into this game having not lost a contest in 28 consecutive starts. But that’s all wiped away after his first rough outing with the pinstripes. He allowed a solo home run to his first batter of the day, Ronald Acuna Jr., that was a tape-measure shot on a 3-2 count. He challenged with the fastball, and yet another one went over the fence. Then, the third inning is when the Braves created separation, putting up a three-spot on Cole with a two-run bomb from Dansby Swanson and a solo shot by Marcell Ozuna. Overall, Cole’s final line was five runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over five innings and 103 pitches.

2. Ian Anderson made his big league debut on the mound for the Braves, and he was better than anyone anticipated. He allowed just one run – a solo homer to Luke Voit in the top of the sixth inning – while collecting six strikeouts and allowing two walks. Quite a first ride in the bigs.

3. For Voit, this was his fifth straight game with a home run, as the short hiatus didn’t cool off his bat. He is now hitting .312 with a 1.137 OPS this season.

4. Other Yankees continue to struggle at the dish, including Gary Sanchez (.127), Brett Gardner (.172) and Aaron Hicks (.200). Even Gio Urshela is slowing down with a .247 average after a 0-for-3 performance.

5. Aaron Judge wasn’t in the lineup for this game despite being activated. He is expected, however, to be in for Game 2.

What’s Next

Go grab some dinner and come right back for another seven-inning bout in Game 2 of this doubleheader. Masahiro Tanaka is getting the ball against Max Fried.