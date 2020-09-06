Yankees takeaways in 5-1 loss against Orioles, including cold bats at the plate

The Yankees lost their four-game series to the Baltimore Orioles in a 5-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. >> Box score

Five takeaways from Sunday's game

1. Masahiro Tanaka saw the O's quickly grab a 2-0 lead when he allowed a two-run homer to DJ Stewart to start the game. He would settle down the rest of the way but trouble came around again in the bottom of the sixth when a single and walk made Aaron Boone call his day. Luis Cessa would allow two runs, though, making it a 4-1 game. Overall, Tanaka's line read four runs, two earned on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.



Screen reader support enabled.To enable screen reader support, press ⌘+Option+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press ⌘slash

2. The Yanks just couldn't get anything going on offense, as the top five hitters in the ball game went 0-for-18 on the day. They also went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

3. Miguel Andujar was the only bright spot of the day, as he went 3-for-4 to account for 75 percent of the Yankees' offense. Aaron Hicks had the other hit with a pinch-hit single.



4. Nick Nelson was solid in his two innings out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run on one hit

5. The Yankees have dropped five of their last six games.

What's next

The Yankees travel to Buffalo to take on the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time this season on Monday at 6:30 p.m.