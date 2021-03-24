Yankees takeaways from 5-0 loss to Blue Jays, including rough Deivi Garcia start

Deivi Garcia pitches vs. Blue Jays on March 24

Deivi Garcia didn’t have his best outing, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 5-0 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Wednesday.

Takeaways from the game

1) Garcia has been so good for the Yanks throughout spring, as he vies with Domingo German for the fifth starter slot heading into Opening Day. But he allowed seven hits, including two home runs, in his start in this one. Four earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts sits on his stat line that may have given German the upper hand in landing that role when camp break. Still, Garcia’s efforts this spring should have him impacting the Yanks one way or another this upcoming season.

2) Offense was a struggle for the pinstripes as well. DJ LeMahieu, Jay Bruce, and Gio Urshela all went 0-for in the starting lineup. For Bruce specifically, he is now hitting under .2000 this spring and he’s trying to make the team in a bench role. With Mike Tauchman doing well, it’s interesting to see what the Yanks ultimately decide in the end.

3) Gary Sanchez needed this 2-for-3 performance today. He has been struggling after going 5-for-11 with three homers to start the spring. He’ll take those two singles and hopefully find more hits heading into the regular season.

4) Is Giancarlo Stanton heading for a Comeback Yankee of the Year-type of a season? He collected another hit in four at-bats, as his spring average moves to .370.

5) Brett Gardner also had a 2-for-3 day and has a .320 average in spring. The veteran continues to give the Yanks solid at-bats that will be coveted during the season if he can produce like this. Getting on base is his forte.

6) Luke Luetge bounced back with another solid relief outing after allowing his first spring runs last time around. He went 1.2 innings not allowing a single hit, walking one and striking out another.

What’s Next

The Yankees have a night spring contest with the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 p.m. in Clearwater. Michael King gets the start for New York.