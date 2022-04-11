Yankees takeaways from 4-3 loss to Red Sox, including lots of men left on base

Aaron Judge jammed on swing close up against Red Sox in Bronx

The Yankees couldn't finish the sweep, nor could they get the big hit, in their 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Here are the takeaways...

- Jordan Montgomery struck out the first batter he saw, but with one out in the first, Xander Bogaerts hit a comebacker 102.8 mph directly into the lefty’s kneecap. He fell to the ground after a loud “Ow,” but stayed in the game. J.D. Martinez then hit an RBI double to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. He then loaded the bases and allowed a sac fly, and the Yankees were trailing 2-0 before they got an at-bat.

He settled down in the second and third innings, but in the fourth, allowed two baserunners on a wild pitch after a third strike and a single. He was done after 3.1 innings, and Clarke Schmidt entered the game. After he allowed a sac fly to make it 3-1 and struck out Enrique Hernandez, Montgomery’s final line was 3.1 innings, three earned, four hits, four strikeouts, one walk, and 38 strikes on 58 pitches.

- Schmidt stayed solid up until the sixth inning, where he allowed a solo shot to Bobby Dalbec. It was the only hit he allowed in his 2.2 innings of work, but it proved to be the game-winner.

- In the bottom of the ninth, Aaron Judge battled with Jake Diekman for 11 pitches, but Diekman got him punched him out at letter-high heat. Giancarlo Stanton struck out on a fastball down and away, and Joey Gallo struck out on a breaking ball to end the game.

- The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs in the first, but Gleyber Torres flied out to end the inning The Yanks took advantage in the third inning, though - Anthony Rizzo led off the inning with a walk, Judge blooped in a single, and Stanton continued to be a Sox killer, driving in Rizzo with a single. Two batters later, Aaron Hicks came up with the bases loaded, but grounded into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

- The Yankees had yet another threat in the fourth, this time getting their first two batters on with none out. Josh Donaldson struck out looking, but a wild pitch advanced the runners, and Rizzo took advantage by lining a single into left to tie the game - it was his third-straight two-RBI effort.. In the sixth inning, the Yanks had runners on second and third with one out, but Hicks popped out behind the plate, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa struck out to end the threat – through five innings, the Yankees had already left eight men on base.

- The Yankees had the tying run on base in the eighth after Kiner-Falefa led off the inning with a walk, and DJ LeMahieu pinch-hit for Jose Trevino. But he flew out, Donaldson lined out, and Rizzo popped out.

- The bullpen, once again, stayed dominant. After Lucas Luetge tossed a perfect seventh inning, Jonathan Loaisisa threw a scoreless eighth, and Wandy Perlata added a perfect ninth. The Yankee bullpen has allowed just two earned runs in 18.2 innings (0.96 ERA), and just six hits.



- Donaldson was the hero on Opening Day, but was far from that in this one – he struck out looking three times, leaving four men on base, in his 1-for-5 night. Hicks, however, left six men on base (seven if you want to count that double play). The Yanks as a whole left 11 on base.

- Stanton got three more hits, and two of them were above 115 mph. He’s now slashing hitting .385 with a 1.281 OPS through his first three games of the year. He already has five batted balls over 110 mph.

- Kiner-Falefa got his first hit as a Yankee – a double in the fourth.



Highlights



What’s next

The Yankees will host a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Jameson Taillon will take the bump for the Yanks, and the Jays will return with Alek Manoah.