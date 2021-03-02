Yankees takeaways from 4-2 win over Orioles, including Gleyber Torres' perfect day at the plate

Gleyber Torres lines a base hit vs. Orioles in spring training

The Yankees handled their AL East-foe Baltimore Orioles in a spring training matchup, 4-2, on the road Tuesday.

Takeaways from the game

1) Gleyber Torres just loves facing Baltimore. His career numbers against the team are by far the best he has against a club, and he proved that with a 2-for-2 performance at the dish with a run scored. It was two singles that brought Torres’ early numbers to 3-for-4 thus far in spring training games. Solid start for the shortstop.

2) The Yankees put together a three-run third inning that helped them pull away from the Orioles early on. Luke Voit and Mike Ford were the ones collecting the RBI here, with Voit bringing home one with an RBI single and Ford doubling to send Torres and Voit home. The other run scored in the game came off a Clint Frazier single in the first inning.

3) Jordan Montgomery got his first start of the spring and was fairly solid through two innings of work. He allowed two hits and walked two for an earned run in the first. He struck out two batters along the way as well.

4) The Yanks’ bullpen was terrific after Montgomery’s day was over. Luis Garcia got the ball first, collecting two strikeouts and walk over his inning of work. Brooks Kriske, Glenn Otto and Trevor Lane all didn’t let up a single run either – Lane struck out three batters for all the outs in the seventh. Tyler Lyons, though, let up a run on two hits and a walk while collecting a strikeout.

5) As part of the Yanks’ eight-hit day, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Tauchman were a part of the party, tallying a single hit apiece. Aaron Judge also got his first hit of spring, a double in the top of the third inning.

What’s Next

Corey Kluber gets the ball for the first time as a Yankee, facing the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. under the lights.