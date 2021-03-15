Yankees takeaways from 4-2 win over Phillies, including Domingo German's dominance

Domingo German pitches vs. Phillies

Domingo German was superb once again as the Yankees took down the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Monday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) German still hasn’t allowed a run this spring after four innings of scoreless ball in his latest start. He was humming his fastball, sitting around the 96-97 mph range, though manager Aaron Boone said he’s seen better breaking pitches from him this spring. He still struck out six and allowed three scattered hits and one walk on his way to propelling his stock to secure the final rotation spot.

2) Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 at the plate and every ball he hit was rocketed off the bat. He had two RBI, too, bringing in two runs in the bottom of the seventh. He’s now hitting .294 this spring.

3) Gary Sanchez was 1-for-3 from the dish and drove in another run this spring, an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. He continues to hit well as his timing at the plate looks down pat. He had a scare while catching, though, when trainers and Boone had to come out to see if following a foul ball. But he remained in the game.

4) Michael King got the ball after German, allowing one run on a solo homer by Rhys Hoskins and one other hit over three innings of work.

5) Gleyber Torres is hitting .381 after going 1-for-3 with a run scored in this one. He’s another player who looks ready for the regular season with his good at-bats.

What’s Next

The Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.