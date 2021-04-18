Yankees takeaways from 4-2 loss to Rays, including lack of hitting for Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole pitches vs. Rays on April 18

The Yankees have been swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, as a 4-2 loss came on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Takeaways from the game

1) Gerrit Cole was pretty solid in his start, going 6.1 innings with two earned runs and 10 strikeouts on the day. He had a bad third inning when he let up three straight hits to the eight, nine and one hitters in the Rays’ lineup with Yandy Diaz singling home a run to tie the game. Manuel Margot would drive in the second run when he hit a sac fly. He couldn’t make it the whole way through the seventh, though, after the go-ahead third run came through on a Yoshi Tsutsugo single. Still, Cole’s ERA sits at 1.82 on the year thus far.

2) Giancarlo Stanton brought in the first run of the game with an opposite field homer, his third on the year. He finished the day 1-or-3 with two strikeouts and a walk.

3) Aaron Judge couldn’t find it at the plate today, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. His average dipped to .255 so far on the year.

4) DJ LeMahieu came up clutch, with his only hit – the Yankees only had three on the day -- coming with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

5) Clint Frazier got the start in left field, but his hitting struggles continued with an 0-for-3 day at the dish with a strikeout. Aaron Hicks also had a rough day yet again, going 0-for-4 to move his average to .160 on the year.

6) Chad Green was solid in his relief efforts following Cole. He went two innings, striking out one and allowing no hits to keep the bullpen at bay.

7) The Yankees have now lost five straight games, and eight of their last 10 as they continue to struggle and sit at the bottom of the AL East.

What’s Next

Getting a day off Wednesday, the Yankees remain at home to face the Atlanta Braves for a quick two-game stint. Pitchers have not been announced yet.