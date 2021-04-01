Yankees takeaways from 3-2 loss to Blue Jays, including Aaron Judge's missed chances

Aaron Judge kneels in outfield on Opening Day

The Yankees squandered multiple chances to take the lead against the Blue Jays, and eventually fell in extras, 3-2, on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Takeaways from the game

1) The Yanks had two real chances to take the lead – or in one case – end the game in the bottom of the ninth. But they all ended on Aaron Judge’s bat. In the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded and one out, Judge grounded into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play. Then, in the bottom of the ninth after Mike Tauchman was thrown out at home following a DJ LeMahieu grounder to third, Judge struck out with a runner on second base. Judge went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.

2) Gerrit Cole allowed two runs, while striking out eight and walking two over 5.1 innings of work in his first start of the season. His slider didn’t seem to have the control he wanted, so he resorted to more changeups than normal. But he fought hard and still got his swings and misses that he needed. He was visibly frustrated after being taken out in the sixth inning, but with 97 pitches thrown, Aaron Boone made the call.

3) Gary Sanchez’s first at-bat of the season was a two-run homer to left field. After such a down 2020 campaign, this was a great sight to see for Yankee fans as Sanchez circled the bases with a smile on his face. He finished the day 2-for-3 with one walk.

4) Gio Urshela’s troubles in spring carried over to Opening Day with an 0-for-4 day at the plate with two strikeouts. But he wasn’t the only Yankee that had a rough day. Aaron Hicks struck out three times in a 0-for-4 day with a walk. Giancarlo Stanton also struck out three times in a 0-for-5 day.

6) Clint Frazier had a solid day at the plate, collecting a pair of singles in a 2-for-3 day with a walk.

7) Nick Nelson let up the go-ahead run for the Jays in the top of the 10th inning. Randal Grichuk hit a double to right field, and with the runner on second rule to start the inning still in effect for extras this year, Toronto immediately took the lead.



Story continues

Highlights

What’s Next

Corey Kluber gets the ball against the Jays on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.