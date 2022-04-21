Yankees takeaways from 3-0 loss to Tigers, including another day with zero clutch hitting

Aaron Judge reacts after bad strike call on the road

The Yankees, once again, couldn't get the big hit in their 3-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the takeaways...



- In the fifth, the Yankees had runners on the corners and one out after something called a hit-and-run. But Marwin Gonzalez’s fly ball to right field wasn’t deep enough for DJ LeMahieu to tag up, and despite Jose Trevino giving one a ride, it was caught in center field, ending the threat.

Those were just two of the Yanks’ four baserunners through seven innings. Josh Donaldson, though, led the eighth inning off with a double, and Gleyber Torres reached on an infield single that moved Donaldson over to third. But it all came to no avail. After Aaron Hicks popped out to short, Aaron Judge walked to load the bases, and AJ Hinch went to Gregory Soto to face fellow lefty Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo dribbled one back to Soto who got the force at home, and Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to first to end the inning.

- The Tigers did not let the return opportunity go to waste - Miguel Castro immediately loaded the bases to lead off the eighth, prompting Aaron Boone to bring in Lucas Luetge, and he got Jeimer Candelario to ground into a 1-2-3 inning. That brought up Miguel Cabrera, who was 0-for-3 in his historic chase, but the Yankees intentionally walked him. Karma bit them right away as Yankee killer Austin Meadows dunked one into shallow center field to drive in two runs and give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

- In the third, Robbie Grossman hit a double to the left field wall that drove in the first run of the ballgame. But that was the only blemish on Jordan Montgomery’s afternoon, as he tossed six innings – the first Yankee to do that this year – of one-run, three-hit ball while walking just two and striking out five. Through his first three outings this year, he owns a 2.51 ERA (four earned runs/14.1 innings).

- With his 0-for-4 day on Thursday, Stanton is now 1 for his last 19. As for Joey Gallo, he broke an 0-for-15 skid with a single in the ninth.

- The Yankees didn’t take advantage when they had to, leaving seven men on base.

What's next

The Yankees will head back to the Bronx to kick off a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Jameson Taillon will toe the slab for the Yanks, while the Guardians' starter is TBD.