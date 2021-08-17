Yankees takeaways from 2-1 win over Angels, including Gerrit Cole's excellent return

Gallo home run admiration white jersey

The Yankees grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first inning and never lost it in a rain out makeup win over the Angels.

Here are a few takeaways

1. Gerrit Cole, pitching for the first time since July 29 because of a stint on the COVID IL, didn't miss a beat. He finished with a line of 5.2 IP, two hits, one earned run, nine K's and one HR on 90 pitches. Aaron Boone said before the game that Cole didn't have a specific pitch count.

2. The Angels briefly held the lead after a first-inning home run by Justin Upton -- Cole's lone costly mistake -- but an Aaron Judge single and Joey Gallo home run later, the Yanks took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, which would prove to be the final score.

3. Starting with Cole's nine strikeouts, Yankees pitching totaled 15 K's in all. Cole allowed the home run in the first and an infield single to begin the second. From that point, the Angels got no-hit until there were two outs in the ninth.

4. Gallo now has 11 hits since joining the Yankees. Four are home runs, four are doubles and three are singles.

5. The only person with multiple hits for New York was Judge, with two. The Yankees were 0-for-3 with RISP, and blew a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the sixth, when Giancarlo Stanton struck out followed by a double-play by Luke Voit, who grounded into two for the game.

6. Chad Green came on for the close in the ninth, retiring the first two before allowing the Angels' third hit of the game to Jared Walsh. Green K'd the next batter, though, clinching the 2-1 victory.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees welcome the Red Sox for a three-game series, two of which come Tuesday in a seven-inning doubleheader. Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start the first game for the Yanks, while Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA) will make his return from the COVID IL in the second.