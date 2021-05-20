Yankees takeaways from 2-0 win over Rangers, including Domingo German's stellar start

Domingo German delivers pitch vs. Texas Rangers

It wasn’t a no-hitter like Corey Kluber, but Domingo German’s solid start helped lead the Yankees to a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) It’s always hard to follow up a no-hitter, but German was up for the task and did very well. In seven innings of working, he allowed six scattered hits, walking none and striking out five to help stymie the Rangers’ bats at the plate. He was spotting his fastball and keeping hitters off balance all game long, leading to lazy ground balls and fly balls.

2) The game was a pitcher’s duel throughout until a couple Yankees came off the bench in the top of the seventh inning. Gio Urshela, getting some rest for his knee in this series finale, got another pinch hit opportunity on this road trip and made the best of it with an RBI single to finally put the first run on the board. Then, Aaron Judge pinch hit for Tyler Wade, and he delivered his first pinch-hit base knock of his career to drive in the second run of the game.

3) Brett Gardner had a solid game at the plate, hitting in the two hole. He went 2-for-3 with a walk to get on the basepaths despite not coming around to score.

4) On the other hand, Rougned Odor, facing his former Texas team, struck out three times in four at-bats after returning to the lineup following paternity leave.

5) Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman were shut down after German, with Chapman collecting his 11th save of the year and still not allowing a run.

6) Getting the start at third base, DJ LeMahieu was money in the hot corner, making some nice plays to help German on the bump. That's what Gold Glove versatility in the infield does for the Yanks time and time again.

7) The Yankees went 7-3 on the road trip and now have six straight series wins.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yanks return home for a series with the Chicago White Sox, starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.