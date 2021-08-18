Yankees takeaways from 2-0 Game 2 win over Red Sox, including Luis Gil's latest scoreless start

Luis Gil reacts Red Sox cropped

The Yankees tied the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot Tuesday, completing a doubleheader sweep with a 2-0 win in seven innings at Yankee Stadium.

Five things to know from Game 2

1. RHP Luis Gil stepped up with his third straight scoreless outing. Despite four walks, he notched four strikeouts and yielded three hits in 4 2/3 innings while throwing 71 pitches (44 strikes).

Gil, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA through three starts with the Yankees, has made history. With a streak of 15 2/3 scoreless innings to begin his career, he has surpassed Joba Chamberlain's 15 1/3 as the Yankees' longest by a pitcher since the 1961 Expansion Era.

He also made MLB history. Eighteen strikeouts and zero runs allowed in his first three games has never been done before in the Modern Era, which dates back to 1900.

2. Aaron Boone made a good call with two outs in the fifth inning, when Gil loaded the bases after walking Xander Bogaerts on a four-pitch walk. LHP Wandy Peralta got Rafael Devers on an inning-ending, 4-6 groundout at second and keeping the Yankees in command of a 2-0 lead.

3. Peralta was not perfect in the sixth inning, but he did not allow a run. With an assist from CF Brett Gardner, who prevented a potential RBI double by cutting off the line drive in the gap and holding Hunter Renfroe to a single, Peralta kept runners at the corners. He fielded his position on the next at-bat, a line-drive comebacker by Bobby Dalbec, ending the inning by scooping the loose ball and firing to first in time. Peralta (4-2, 3.93 ERA) yielded two hits but stranded both runners on 23 pitches (16 strikes).

4. RHP Chad Green took the baton from Peralta with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, avoiding any drama. Green's perfect frame included one strikeout on 14 pitches (nine strikes).

5. Behind strong pitching, the offense gave enough of a spark with two solo home runs. 1B Luke Voit made his latest case to keep playing, even when Anthony Rizzo ultimately returns, with an opposite field shot in the second inning that put the Yankees on the board 1-0. DH Giancarlo Stanton ripped a bullet to left in the fourth inning, double the Yankees' advantage at a 2-0 lead.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (68-52) are only half a game behind the Oakland Athletics (68-51), who were losing 8-0 to the Chicago White Sox as of publishing time Tuesday, and have a chance to surpass the Red Sox (69-53) entirely Wednesday.

New York looks for a three-game sweep of the series with LHP Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.78 ERA) against Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (9-5, 4.20 ERA).